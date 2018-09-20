20th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

MSP Tavish Scott appointed director of Shetland Space Centre

MSP Tavish Scott appointed director of Shetland Space Centre
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Public Affairs

Shetland MSP Tavish Scott has been appointed a director of Shetland Space Centre – the company behind plans to build a satellite launch site in Unst.

Mr Scott is one of several directors appointed to the company, according to papers published on Companies House today. His occupation is listed on the paperwork as Member of the Scottish Parliament.

When contacted by The Shetland Times this evening Mr Scott said he wanted to respond in writing with a “straightforward, utterly transparent explanation”. However, he declined to answer questions about the appointment and said he would send a statement.

In his written statemetn the MSP said: “I am delighted to have have been asked to join the board of Shetland Space Centre Ltd. This unremunerated post will allow me to assist with the incredibly exciting potential for Unst and Shetland in developing satellite information and data services and small scale launch facilities in Unst.

“I believe this can be a catalyst for a new industry across Shetland and I plan to assist in its development. My parents own crofting land that may be used for the launch site so this family interest is a further reason for my involvement.”

One element of the Shetland Space Centre plans is to launch satellites ointo orbit from a yet-to-be developed site at Lamba Ness. It is there that Mr Scott’s family own crofting land.

Businessman Frank Strang is behind the space centre plans. Mr Strang is also a drirector of Saxa Vord Limited and Shetland FM Limited.

Shetland Islands Council has entered a “memorandum of understanding” with Shetland Space Centre Ltd. This newspaper understands that does not involve a financial commitment from the council but the SIC will play its part in “selling” Shetland as a suitable location for such a project.

 

 

 

Tags:
Shetland Space Centre
Unst

More articles about Shetland Space Centre and Unst

Unst spaceport still on course despite green light for Sutherland
Unst spaceport still on course despite green light for Sutherland
16/07/2018
Jam-packed UnstFest begins
Jam-packed UnstFest begins
15/07/2018
Call for council to be clear on space race
Call for council to be clear on space race
21/05/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top