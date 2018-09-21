21st September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Coxswain to take part in maritime rescue exchange in Oslo

Coxswain to take part in maritime rescue exchange in Oslo
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Lerwick Lifeboat coxswain, Darren Harcus, will be taking part in a lifeboat crew exchange in Oslo next week, organised through the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF).

The week-long programme of activities will be hosted by the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue, or Redningsselskapet, commonly shortened to “RS” – a Norwegian charity, equivalent to the RNLI.

Mr Harcus is the only UK representative taking part in the exchange and will spend the week with six other people involved in search and rescue at sea, from Finland, France, Greece, Germany, Holland and Sweden.

The programme of activities includes visits to RS rescue stations and familiarisation with RS lifeboats and other rescue craft.

The week also includes sea survival training in a pool, helicopter operations, and time on a training simulator for high speed craft.

The representatives will undertake joint search and rescue exercises throughout the week, and each deliver presentations on search and rescue operations in their home countries.

Mr Harcus said: “I’m looking forward to finding out more about the work of the RS in Norway, a charity with similar aims to the RNLI, and to learn about their rescue operations. It’s going to be a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge with Norwegian colleagues alongside other representatives who work in sea search and rescue across Europe.”

Deputy 2nd coxswain Tommy Goudie will cover the coxswain’s duties while he is away.

Tags:
coxswain
darren harcus
lifeboat

More articles about coxswain, darren harcus and lifeboat

Lifeboat called out to help yacht
Lifeboat called out to help yacht
24/06/2018
Big-hearted Willum raises a grand for the lifeboat
Big-hearted Willum raises a grand for the lifeboat
01/09/2017
Lifeboat called out to shellfish boat with propeller problems
Lifeboat called out to shellfish boat with propeller problems
16/08/2017
Lifeboat called from Boat Week to tow vessel to safety
Lifeboat called from Boat Week to tow vessel to safety
13/08/2017
Swedish yacht towed into small boat harbour
Swedish yacht towed into small boat harbour
18/06/2017
Man rescued from harbour by port authority employee
Man rescued from harbour by port authority employee
25/11/2016

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top