Coxswain to take part in maritime rescue exchange in Oslo

Lerwick Lifeboat coxswain, Darren Harcus, will be taking part in a lifeboat crew exchange in Oslo next week, organised through the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF).

The week-long programme of activities will be hosted by the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue, or Redningsselskapet, commonly shortened to “RS” – a Norwegian charity, equivalent to the RNLI.

Mr Harcus is the only UK representative taking part in the exchange and will spend the week with six other people involved in search and rescue at sea, from Finland, France, Greece, Germany, Holland and Sweden.

The programme of activities includes visits to RS rescue stations and familiarisation with RS lifeboats and other rescue craft.

The week also includes sea survival training in a pool, helicopter operations, and time on a training simulator for high speed craft.

The representatives will undertake joint search and rescue exercises throughout the week, and each deliver presentations on search and rescue operations in their home countries.

Mr Harcus said: “I’m looking forward to finding out more about the work of the RS in Norway, a charity with similar aims to the RNLI, and to learn about their rescue operations. It’s going to be a fantastic opportunity to share knowledge with Norwegian colleagues alongside other representatives who work in sea search and rescue across Europe.”

Deputy 2nd coxswain Tommy Goudie will cover the coxswain’s duties while he is away.