22nd September 2018
WATCH: Master-chefs compete in close-run cooking challenge

Five master-chefs went head to head in the kitchen today (Saturday) for a chance to compete in the Taste of Shetland Cooking Challenge final.

Judges sample the three course meals prepared by the competitiors. Photo: Keegan Murray

A panel of four judges deliberated for 45 minutes before revealing the three contenders who will now compete in the final in front of a live audience.

They were Kirsten Williamson, of Lunna, Irene Smith, Lerwick and Kenny Williamson, North Roe.

 

The final will take place during the Taste of Shetland Festival at the Clickimin Leisure Centre in October.

• See next week’s Shetland Times for full story

