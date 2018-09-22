WATCH: Master-chefs compete in close-run cooking challenge

Five master-chefs went head to head in the kitchen today (Saturday) for a chance to compete in the Taste of Shetland Cooking Challenge final.

A panel of four judges deliberated for 45 minutes before revealing the three contenders who will now compete in the final in front of a live audience.

They were Kirsten Williamson, of Lunna, Irene Smith, Lerwick and Kenny Williamson, North Roe.

The final will take place during the Taste of Shetland Festival at the Clickimin Leisure Centre in October.

