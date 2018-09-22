22nd September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Wool Week underway with hundreds of visitors expected

0 comments, , by , in News

Visitors have come from as far as Australia, USA and Zambia. Photo: Keegan Murray

The ninth annual celebration of Shetland’s knitting heritage kicked off today (Saturday).

More than 600 visitors are expected to travel to the isles to attend Shetland Wool Week 2018.

A plethora of events including workshops, tours, demonstrations and talks will be on offer during the festival, which has become a major draw for Shetland.

Last year’s event was said to have generated around £700,000 for the isles economy.

• For coverage see next week’s Shetland Times

 

Wool Week attendees socialise at the festival hub at Shetland Museum’s Da Gadderie. Photo: Keegan Murray

Tags:
Knitting
Shetland Amenity Trust
Shetland Museum
Shetland Wool Week
tourism

More articles about Knitting, Shetland Amenity Trust, Shetland Museum, Shetland Wool Week and tourism

More than 600 visitors expected for ninth Shetland Wool Week
More than 600 visitors expected for ninth Shetland Wool Week
18/09/2018
Amenity trust chief aims for further financial stability
Amenity trust chief aims for further financial stability
31/08/2018
Cruise visitors will double Lerwick’s population
Cruise visitors will double Lerwick’s population
30/07/2018
‘Peerie Boat Week’ details announced
‘Peerie Boat Week’ details announced
24/07/2018
Short film celebrates community’s bruck-collecting efforts
Short film celebrates community’s bruck-collecting efforts
04/07/2018
Tourism ‘coo van’ on the moo-ve around isles
Tourism ‘coo van’ on the moo-ve around isles
26/06/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top