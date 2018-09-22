Wool Week underway with hundreds of visitors expected
The ninth annual celebration of Shetland’s knitting heritage kicked off today (Saturday).
More than 600 visitors are expected to travel to the isles to attend Shetland Wool Week 2018.
A plethora of events including workshops, tours, demonstrations and talks will be on offer during the festival, which has become a major draw for Shetland.
Last year’s event was said to have generated around £700,000 for the isles economy.
