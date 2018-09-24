25th September 2018
Major gas find is welcomed
News of a major gas discovery west of Shetland has been welcomed.

Isles MSP Tavish Scott has spoken after Total announced the find on the Glendranach project.

Total say the discovery can be developed quickly with the existing infrastructure around hte Edradour field and the Lagga-Tormore facilities at the Shetland Gas Plant.

Mr Scott said: “This important gas field find can secure the future of the Shetland Gas plant for many years to come. This should be a very positive news for the workforce at the plant with the potential for further staff to be taken on.

“The offshore work will be important too for Lerwick Port Authority and the Shetland supply industry. All in all this is very positive news for Shetland’s oil and gas industry.”

Tavish Scott
Total Gas Plant

