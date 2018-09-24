25th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Wool week guests urged to find inspiration in natural colours

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, Headlines, News, ST Online

Shetland Wool Week attendees gather at the opening event in the Anderson High School. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Shetland Wool Week 2018 was launched on Sunday night in its new venue, the Anderson High School.

Enthusiasts from all over the world gathered to celebrate all things woolly, with many sporting this year’s signature Mirrie Dancers hat, designed by wool week patron Elizabeth Johnston.

The event, organised by Shetland Amenity Trust, was opened by the trust’s recently appointed chief executive Mat Roberts. He said that when he came to the job he knew “nothing about wool and knitting”, but was now a “massive advocate”. To prove it, he donned his wife’s knitted Shetland hat, in purple and black with white fluffy sheep.

Patron Elizabeth Johnston welcomed the visitors to Shetland’s “interesting” weather and urged them to study the changing colours of nature, the inspiration for most Shetland designers.

And textile curator Carol Christiansen thanked all the small community groups, such as the heritage centres and SWIs, which make wool week happen.
Wool week has expanded since it started in 2010 and now spreads over more than a week.

More than 600 visitors have signed up for the workshops and outings on offer, ranging from Fair Isle for beginners to advanced lace knitting, and making enamel buttons to photography.

Rosalind Griffiths

• Full coverage in this week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
Elizabeth Johnston
Knitting
Shetland Amenity Trust
Shetland Wool Week

More articles about Elizabeth Johnston, Knitting, Shetland Amenity Trust and Shetland Wool Week

Wool Week underway with hundreds of visitors expected
Wool Week underway with hundreds of visitors expected
22/09/2018
More than 600 visitors expected for ninth Shetland Wool Week
More than 600 visitors expected for ninth Shetland Wool Week
18/09/2018
Amenity trust chief aims for further financial stability
Amenity trust chief aims for further financial stability
31/08/2018
‘Peerie Boat Week’ details announced
‘Peerie Boat Week’ details announced
24/07/2018
Short film celebrates community’s bruck-collecting efforts
Short film celebrates community’s bruck-collecting efforts
04/07/2018
Amenity trust boss praises Voar Redd Up
Amenity trust boss praises Voar Redd Up
04/05/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top