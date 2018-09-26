27th September 2018
New fire engines revealed

Firefighters gave a demonstration of their latest new fire engines – or rapid response units – at the Lerwick station on Wednesday.

The new vehicles represent a major £800,000 investment for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, including the cost of equipment and training.

The engines have been equipped with rural stations in mind and will serve at Bressay and Bixter stations.

Next week will also see the fire station in Lerwick play host to ambulance crews as well, helping emergency crews work and train together.

• See The Shetland Times on Friday for full story.

