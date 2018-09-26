Viking seeks update to install larger turbines

Viking Energy is applying to the Scottish government to increase the size of the turbines it has planned for the major windfarm development.

Viking is seeking a variation to the current planning consent for an increase in maximum tip height of up to 10 metres, from 145m to 155m with a corresponding increase in the turbine hub height from 90 to 95m.

The organisation says the change is intended to ensure the 103-turbine wind farm keeps up with the latest turbine technology, which, it says, has “advanced considerably” since the project launched more than 10 years ago.