26th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Viking seeks update to install larger turbines

Viking seeks update to install larger turbines
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Viking Energy is applying to the Scottish government to increase the size of the turbines it has planned for the major windfarm development.

Viking is seeking a variation to the current planning consent for an increase in maximum tip height of up to 10 metres, from 145m to 155m with a corresponding increase in the turbine hub height from 90 to 95m.

The organisation says the change is intended to ensure the 103-turbine wind farm keeps up with the latest turbine technology, which, it says, has “advanced considerably” since the project launched more than 10 years ago.

Tags:
Turbines
Viking Energy

More articles about Turbines and Viking Energy

Land Court hearing begins on Viking Energy windfarm
Land Court hearing begins on Viking Energy windfarm
02/07/2018
Isles wind power schemes can apply in next competitive auction
Isles wind power schemes can apply in next competitive auction
16/12/2017
Power station closure postponed after Ofgem makes U-turn on subsea cable
Power station closure postponed after Ofgem makes U-turn on subsea cable
23/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top