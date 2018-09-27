27th September 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Former Aith coxswain fined after smashing windscreen

Former Aith coxswain fined after smashing windscreen
, by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The retired coxswain of the Aith lifeboat has been left over £700 out of pocket after admitting shouting and swearing and smashing a car windscreen.

Hylton Henry, 55, of Kulster, Aith admitted repeatedly banging on a door at an address in Skeld on 21st March this year.

He also pleaded guilty to smashing the windscreen of a car belonging to another.

Henry, who served with the lifeboat for almost 40 years, was fined a total of £675 when he appeared in the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation for the damage he caused to the car.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Henry to pay the financial penalty within three months.

• More in tomorrow’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
coxswain
Hylton Henry
sheriff court

More articles about coxswain, Hylton Henry and sheriff court

Coxswain to take part in maritime rescue exchange in Oslo
Coxswain to take part in maritime rescue exchange in Oslo
21/09/2018
Man appears in dock over drug offences
Man appears in dock over drug offences
20/03/2018
New coxswain at Aith has an all-round boating background
New coxswain at Aith has an all-round boating background
10/03/2018
PODCAST: Retired lifeboat coxswain Hylton Henry
PODCAST: Retired lifeboat coxswain Hylton Henry
18/01/2018
Pair released on bail following drugs charge appearance
Pair released on bail following drugs charge appearance
20/09/2017
WATCH: Hylton makes retirement plan after decades as Aith lifeboat man
WATCH: Hylton makes retirement plan after decades as Aith lifeboat man
24/08/2017
Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top