Former Aith coxswain fined after smashing windscreen

The retired coxswain of the Aith lifeboat has been left over £700 out of pocket after admitting shouting and swearing and smashing a car windscreen.

Hylton Henry, 55, of Kulster, Aith admitted repeatedly banging on a door at an address in Skeld on 21st March this year.

He also pleaded guilty to smashing the windscreen of a car belonging to another.

Henry, who served with the lifeboat for almost 40 years, was fined a total of £675 when he appeared in the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation for the damage he caused to the car.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Henry to pay the financial penalty within three months.

