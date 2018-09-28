28th September 2018
Pool re-opening delayed

The re-opening of the swimming pool at the North Mainland Leisure Centre in Brae has been further delayed.

Shetland Recreational Trust said contractor DITT, which is carrying out roof repairs, had told the trust the delay was due to issues with the delivery of materials.

DITT had confirmed work would be carried out in October, the trust said, and once the repairs were completed the pool would be cleaned and refilled during early November, subject to the weather.

The recreational trust stated that it would release more information about a re-opening date as well as information on classes and bookings nearer the time.

Trust general manager James Johnston said: “We are sorry for the continued inconvenience and we are hopeful that it will not be much longer before we are welcoming swimmers back into the pool.”

The dry side of the leisure centre remains open, allowing access to the fitness suite, steam room and squash court as well as dryside courses and classes.

