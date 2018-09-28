28th September 2018
Wellness Practitioner for mind your head

We have a vacancy in our adult support service.
We are currently recruiting for a
Wellness Practitioner
at 35 hrs per week, starting salary £19,634 –£21,221. This is a two-year fixed contract and open for job share.

For further information and a copy of the job description, please email your details to: myhjobs@gmail.com

To apply for this position please send a covering letter and a current CV via email to: myhjobs@gmail.com
Closing date: Monday, 8th October, 2018 at 5pm.

