2nd October 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Hilditch remanded after motoring offences

Hilditch remanded after motoring offences
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A drink driver has been remanded in custody after he admitted a number of serious motoring charges.

Nathan Hilditch, 23, of Ulsta, Yell, admitted failing to stop his car on Saturday after being requested by police.

He also pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, swerving across both carriageways and repeatedly driving on the wrong side of the road – including when negotiating bends and dips.

Hilditch drove at excessive speed, at one point over 90mph in a 50mph area.

He crashed into an item of road furniture and drove into a ditch.

Police later found Hilditch was almost four times the drink driving limit.

Appearing in the dock before Honorary Sheriff Willie Shannon, Hilditch also admitted driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 22.

A provisional licence holder, Hilditch had no qualified driver accompanying him when he took off in the car, uninsured.

The incident happened on Saturday on the A970 between Fladdabister and Sandwick.

The case was deferred for background reports until 24th October. Bail was refused.

Tags:
Nathan Hilditch
sheriff court

More articles about Nathan Hilditch and sheriff court

Former Aith coxswain fined after smashing windscreen
Former Aith coxswain fined after smashing windscreen
27/09/2018
Man appears in dock over drug offences
Man appears in dock over drug offences
20/03/2018
Pair released on bail following drugs charge appearance
Pair released on bail following drugs charge appearance
20/09/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top