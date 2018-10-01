Hilditch remanded after motoring offences

A drink driver has been remanded in custody after he admitted a number of serious motoring charges.

Nathan Hilditch, 23, of Ulsta, Yell, admitted failing to stop his car on Saturday after being requested by police.

He also pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, swerving across both carriageways and repeatedly driving on the wrong side of the road – including when negotiating bends and dips.

Hilditch drove at excessive speed, at one point over 90mph in a 50mph area.

He crashed into an item of road furniture and drove into a ditch.

Police later found Hilditch was almost four times the drink driving limit.

Appearing in the dock before Honorary Sheriff Willie Shannon, Hilditch also admitted driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 22.

A provisional licence holder, Hilditch had no qualified driver accompanying him when he took off in the car, uninsured.

The incident happened on Saturday on the A970 between Fladdabister and Sandwick.

The case was deferred for background reports until 24th October. Bail was refused.