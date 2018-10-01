There are just a few days left to make nominations in the Shetland Sports Awards 2018.

Organisers are again asking Shetland Times readers to put forward their local sporting heroes to be considered by the judges. The deadline for nominations is Friday 5th October.

Scores of completed forms have already been received but we would like to take as many suggestions as possible highlighting this year’s outstanding achievements.

All you have to do to nominate someone is fill out the electronic form at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk/sports-awards. This year we are asking nominees for a brief description of why the person or team they are nominating deserve the award.

The awards do not only recognise the achievements of those who have excelled in the sporting arena, they also celebrate the coaches behind those successes and the unsung heroes who allow sports to thrive in the isles.

A special Lifetime Endeavour Award will also be made to a person who deserves recognition for the way they have devoted time and effort to help in the development of sport.

As revealed in Friday’s Shetland Times, two-time Commonwealth champion swimmer Hannah Miley will be the special guest at The Shetland Sports Awards 2018.

Miley, 29, is one of Scotland’s most successful sportswomen of recent years.

She represented the nation at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games winning gold in Delhi eight years ago in the 400m individual medley (IM). Miley repeated that feat four years later in her home games in Glasgow, breaking her own record on the way to a second podium-topping finish.

The golden-run was broken at the Gold Coast games this year where Miley finished with a silver in the 400m IM.

She has also pulled on the Team GB swimsuit at the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012 and 2016, when she narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the 400m IM.

Her medal-studded career has also seen her enjoy success in world championships, European championships and at the World Short Course Championships.

The latter is perhaps no surprise given that she did much of her training with Garioch Amateur Swimming Club, based at the Inverurie swimming pool.

Her coach and mentor is her father Patrick who is also making the trip to Shetland for the sports awards ceremony on Friday 23rd November. Together, they will answer questions from compere Tavish Scott.

The glittering ceremony includes a three-course meal prepared by Julie Halcrow which will be served prior to the awards being announced. Ticket details will be announced soon in The Shetland Times.