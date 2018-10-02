NHS Shetland backs plans for ‘tobacco-free generation’

NHS Shetland has agreed to add its name to a national charter for a “tobacco-free generation” – as part of the Scottish government’s push to achieve the goal by 2034.

Members of the health board backed the plans at a meeting on Tuesday, signalling NHS Shetland’s commitment to the prevention of disease and premature death caused by tobacco smoke.

About 430 hospital admissions in the isles each year are estimated by the health board to be smoking-related. One in eight deaths in Shetland are smoking-related, NHS Shetland says.

The charter has six principles:

• Every baby should be born free from the harmful effects of tobacco

• Children have a particular need for a smoke-free environment

• All children should play, learn and socialise in places that are free from tobacco

• Every child has the right to effective education that equips them to make informed positive choices on tobacco and health

• All yong people should be protected from commercial interests which profit from recruiting young smokers

• Any young person who smokes should be offered accessible support to help them become tobacco free

