2nd October 2018
Whalsay ferry petition embraced by council

A petition calling for two ferries to serve Whalsay at weekends has been met with warm words in Lerwick Town Hall.

Almost 500 people urged the council to reverse its 2013 decision to remove the Hendra from service on Saturdays and Sundays.

SIC environment and transport committee chairman Ryan Thomson addressed the plea with a statement this morning (Tuesday).

Mr Thomson said: “The petition for an additional vessel at weekends during the summer months is not an extravagant ask, nor is it something I feel shouldn’t be considered.”

