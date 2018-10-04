5th October 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Call made for review into teaching head teachers

Call made for review into teaching head teachers
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

The chairman of the council’s education and families committee has called for a review of where teaching head teachers are deployed in isles schools.

George Smith made the call as elected members discussed external audit reports by Education Scotland on primary schools in Sandness and Cunningsburgh.

Mr Smith said he had attended a parent council meeting at Cunningsburgh Primary where “anxieties” were raised by parents over expectations placed on the head teacher.

“I wonder if it would be time to review our scheme in terms of where we deploy non-teaching head teachers and where we deploy teaching head teachers,” he said.

“In schools like Cunningsburgh there is a huge expectation on the head teacher.

“We want to deliver the best service we can, and we are expected now to be empowering head teachers.”

His suggestion gained support from Lerwick South councillor, Peter Campbell, who described it as a “sensible proposal”.

“We do need to recognise the fact that where we have early years units and a class teaching head teacher, there is a tremendous amount of responsibility being placed on that individual.”

He added the committee had come to anticipate “glowing” inspection reports.

“The more we have pressures building up on our head teachers, the greater risk there is of diminished quality reports.”

Director of children’s services, Helen Budge, said a review would be possible.

Lerwick North councillor John Fraser said it was important to remember the reports for Cunningsburgh and Sandness were positive overall.

Shetland Central member Davie Sandison said it was important not to “rest on our laurels”.

Tags:
Cunningsburgh school
Education and Families
George Smith
Head teachers
sandness school

More articles about Cunningsburgh school, Education and Families, George Smith, Head teachers and sandness school

Inspectors visit Sandness and Cunningsburgh Primary Schools
Inspectors visit Sandness and Cunningsburgh Primary Schools
04/09/2018
Old photos of youth clubs required for Islesburgh exhibition
Old photos of youth clubs required for Islesburgh exhibition
14/08/2018
Free school transport comes under scrutiny
Free school transport comes under scrutiny
12/06/2018
Plans for college merger pushed forward by education committee
Plans for college merger pushed forward by education committee
21/05/2018
Councillors support Black Rock’s anti-gun stance
Councillors support Black Rock’s anti-gun stance
06/03/2018
Proposed cut to gritting budget rejected by SIC committee
Proposed cut to gritting budget rejected by SIC committee
06/02/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top