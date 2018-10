Comedian Jason Manford is bringing his latest tour to the isles – and tickets are out now.

The Manc funny man, a former captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, will perform his “Muddle Class” act at the Clickimin Leisure Complex in Lerwick on Sunday 17th March next year.

Tickets, costing £27.50 (plus booking fee), can be purchased at www.jasonmanford.com/tour/