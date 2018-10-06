Taste of Shetland gives a flavour of what’s on offer for food fans

Taste of Shetland has proved to be a key attraction for food-lovers, with stalls and demonstrations taking centre stage at the Clickimin Leisure Centre.

Among the key interests have been Ready, Shetland? Cook! – an event on Friday which saw multi-award winning chef Gary Maclean cook against the clock with Jonathan Williamson and Akshay Borges.

Key among the demonstrations on Saturday was chef Manju Malhi, who prepared Indian-inspired sweet dishes, while local man Kenny Johnson cooked a recipe using wild geese.

• See The Shetland Times on Friday for full report and more photos.