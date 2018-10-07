Police investigate vandalism at Dunrossness yard

Police are investigating a vandalism which took place in the early hours of Saturday at Allans of Gillock Ltd in Dunrossness.

PC Bryan Mulholland of the Lerwick office says the padlock for the gate into the rear yard of the premises was damaged.

He said officers were keen to speak to anyone who has seen a vehicle “foreign to the area” near to the premises.

Anyone with any information please contact Lerwick Police Office on 101 quoting reference number NL1428/18.