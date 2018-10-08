9th October 2018
Bell’s Brae celebrates gold school sport award

Bell’s Brae Primary School in Lerwick was awarded with a Gold School Sport Award on Monday. From left: PE teacher Anne Wood (PE teacher); Sportscotland head of school and community sport Jacqueline Lynn; school sport committee members Kyjah Masterman, Charlotte Leask, Emma Coutts, Lois Tait, Aidan Smith, Ryan Sherwood, Gibbie Isbister, Owen Stewart, Oliwier Stefanski; SIC sport and leisure executive manager Neil Watt. Photo courtesy of SIC

Bell’s Brae Primary School has become the first school in Shetland to receive a gold school sport award for delivering physical education and extra-curricular sport.

The National Lottery-funded Sportscotland award is a national initiative that is designed to encourage schools to continuously improve PE and sport.

The gold award was officially presented to Bell’s Brae’s school sport committee on Monday afternoon by Sportscotland head of school and community Jacqueline Lynn.

The sport committee at the Lerwick school has brought pupils, teachers and their active schools co-ordinator together to plan and develop PE and school sport projects.

These have included taking part in extra-curricular sport, allowing pupils to plan and deliver sports sessions, and a re-vamp of the “daily mile challenge”, which saw pupils collect points for their house team by doing laps of running or walking in the playground each day.

To achieve a bronze or silver school sport award, schools self-assess their current practice. To gain gold status, evidence from the school was gathered and submitted for assessment by an independent panel.

Head teacher Jennifer Wadley said: “Our pupils are at the forefront of decision-making and have helped to put PE and sport at the heart of the school.

“We are keen to promote sport and physical activity and we’re pleased that the work and commitment of learners, staff and the wider school community has been recognised with this prestigious award.”

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris added: “Congratulations to all the staff and pupils at Bell’s Brae Primary School – they should be extremely proud of this fantastic achievement.”

