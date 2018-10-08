Westminster criticised for ‘shambles’ Brexit policy

A pro-independence councillor has lambasted the Westminster government over its Brexit negotiations after a report before elected members warned of possible implications UK withdrawal could have on the isles.

SNP member Robbie McGregor has criticised “British nationalists” and described the UK’s exit from the European Union as a “shambles”.

“The Westminster government is totally responsible for the shambles of Brexit, and this will have serious implications for Shetland,” he told members of Monday’s policy and resources committee.

His comments came after fellow councillors criticised the Scottish government during discussions on a three year strategic commissioning plan for health.

Town councillor Stephen Leask highlighted “ineffective policy” from the SNP administration in Edinburgh, while Allison Duncan said he had called for Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman to visit the isles and “see the issues for herself” facing Shetland.

Findings in the development report pointed to “the potential for enormous economic, social and political upheaval” as Brexit draws near.