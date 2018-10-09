Man admits dangerous driving at Voe

A drink-driver who crashed into a taxi carrying a child has appeared in Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Allan Forbes Prosser, 22, of Nairn, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and in the face of oncoming traffic on the Brae to Voe road last summer, while under the influence of alcohol, and causing injury to three people after colliding with another car.

Prosser, who attended court on Tuesday, had no less than 120 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when he was tested following the crash on the A970 at Point of Mulla, Voe, on 5th August 2017. The legal limit is 50 milligrams.

The other car, a taxi, was being driven by John Gold. He was seriously injured, as were his two passengers, one of whom was then aged 12.

The case has been continued until 21st November so a criminal justice social work report can be prepared.