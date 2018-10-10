Rhea claims major UHI award
An isles scholar has claimed a major accolade after being named Higher Education Student of the Year by the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).
Shetland College student Rhea Kay, from Whalsay, recently completed a BA (Hons) in contemporary textiles.
The 23 year-old was nominated for the award in recognition of her “exceptional academic achievement, professional attitude and creativity”
