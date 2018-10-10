Young folk urged to consider campaigning for youth parliament

Young people are being urged to consider putting themselves forward for the Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) elections next March.

The elections will see two MSYPs elected to represent the isles to sit alongside MSYPs from constituencies throughout the country.

Any young people between the ages of 14 and 25 who are thinking of standing are being asked to declare their interest before 31st October 2018.

The next SYP elections are due to take place between 15th and 29th March, with the successful candidates serving as MSYPs for two years until June 2021.

Martin Summers, Youth Development Worker said: “Our MSYPs do an amazing job, speaking up for young people in Shetland and campaigning on issues that affect them.

“Now’s the chance for anyone to stand for election in March 2019, for the two year period from June 2019. It’s a fantastic opportunity to represent young people, meet other MSYPs from around the country, get involved in campaigning and to develop a wide range of personal skills. I’d urge anyone who might be thinking about it to get in touch.”

Anyone interested in registering their interest as a potential candidate can do so online at: https://elections.syp.org.uk/elections/2/