Shetland Life, The Shetland Times, Shetland Accommodation Guide and Shetland Visitor are all available as digital editions. Follow the links below to find out more information about these publications:

If you prefer to read a hard copy of The Shetland Times newspaper or Shetland Life magazine and would like to take out a postal subscription, please contact us at adverts@shetlandtimes.co.uk for the available options.

Thank you.

Subscribe to our Digital Publications

Shetland Life Shetland Times

View our Free Digital Tourism Publications