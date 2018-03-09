Next Month and On
These details are subject to change or cancellation without prior notification. Check with organisers if unsure.
Some useful numbers:
CLAN – 01595 697275; Islesburgh Community Centre – 01595 745100; Shetland Amenity Trust (SAT) – 01595 694688; Shetland Arts – 01595 743843; Shetland Arts Box Office – 01595 745500 (www.shetlandarts.org); Shetland Museum & Archives – 01595 695057.
APRIL 2018
until 29th: Da Gadderie at Shetland Museum – Exhibition by the Society of Wood Engravers
6th & 20th: Bingo in Staneyhill Hall, 7.30pm
7th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
8th: Cruise Ship Astoria in Lerwick Harbour
9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th: Shetland Mandolin Band meets in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm
9th & 23rd: Dunrossness Public Hall – Makkin & Yakkin, 7.30pm
9th: Cruise Ship Aidavita in Lerwick Harbour
12th & 26th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
14th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
18th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm
19th (then weekly until 6/9): Shetland Yoga Club meet in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-8.30pm
20th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am
20th: Mareel – Väsen, 7.30pm
21st: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour
21st & 22nd: Shetland Arts/Scottish Ballet – Matthew Bourne’s Highland Fling in Clickimin Centre
27th & 28th: Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year competitions in Mareel
28th & 29th: Voar Redd-Up
MAY 2018
2nd: Cruise Ships Black Watch and Astoria in Lerwick Harbour
3rd to 6th: Shetland Folk Festival
4th & 18th: Bingo in Staneyhill Hall, 7.30pm
4th to 6th: Shetland Weekend Trip to Skerries on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
4th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour
5th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
7th: Cruise Ship Celebrity Eclipse in Lerwick Harbour
10th & 24th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
10th: Cruise Ship Expedition in Lerwick Harbour
12th to 18th: Explore Shetland Week Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
12th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
14th & 28th: Dunrossness Public Hall – Makkin & Yakkin, 7.30pm
15th: Cruise Ship Le Boreal in Lerwick Harbour
16th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm
17th: Cruise Ships Viking Sun and Celebrity Eclipse in Lerwick Harbour
18th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am
18th: National Theatre of Scotland/Catherine Wheels Thatre Co present ‘Eddie & the Slumber Sisters’ in Mareel, 6pm
20th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour
20th: Ragged Wood presents Birds of Chicago + support from Arthur Nicholson, in Mareel, 7.30pm
21st: Cruise Ship Ocean Adventurer in Lerwick Harbour
22nd: Cruise Ships Le Boreal and Msc Orchestra in Lerwick Harbour
23rd to 28th: Orkney Folk Festival Weekend Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
24th: Cruise Ship Ocean Nova in Lerwick Harbour
25th: Cruise Ships Boudicca and Artania in Lerwick Harbour
26th: Cruise Ships Silver Cloud and Celebrity Eclipse in Lerwick Harbour
26th: Yoga Workshops with Finlay Wilson: the Kilted Yogi from Dundee in Islesburgh at 10am and 2pm (shetlandyoga@gmail.com)
26th: Shetland’s CRUK Relay for Life at Clickimin
27th: Yoga Workshops with Finlay Wilson: the Kilted Yogi from Dundee in Islesburgh at 10am (shetlandyoga@gmail.com)
29th: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour
30th to 5th Jun: Shetland Classic Motor Show at Clickimin
May to Jul: Shetland Museum – Exhibition of Hans Holbein the Younger painting ‘Lady with a Squirrel and a Starling’ on loan from the National Gallery
JUNE 2018
to 5th: Shetland Classic Motor Show at Clickimin
1st & 15th: Bingo in Staneyhill Hall, 7.30pm
1st: Shetland Library – closing date for entries to Young Shetland Writer 2018
2nd to 12th: Orkney–St Kilda–Shetland Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
2nd & 3rd: Junior Inter-County Sports
2nd: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
3rd: Aith Lifeboat Gala Day
4th, 11th, 18th & 25th: Shetland Showcase of traditional music and crafts in Islesburgh Community Centre
4th: Cruise Ships Serenissima and Celebrity Eclipse in Lerwick Harbour
5th: Cruise Ship Black Watch in Lerwick Harbour
7th & 21st: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
7th: Gretchen Peters & Kim Richey in Mareel, 7.30pm
9th: Cruise Ship Columbus in Lerwick Harbour
9th: Lerwick Lifeboat Day at Victoria Pier
9th: Mareel – The Wallace Collection, 7.30pm
9th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
10th: Cruise Ship Island Sky in Lerwick Harbour
11th & 25th: Dunrossness Public Hall – Makkin & Yakkin, 7.30pm
13th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm
14th: Cruise Ship Silver Cloud in Lerwick Harbour
15th: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour
15th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am
15th: Fred MacAulay ‘30 Years On’ at Mareel, 8pm, (over 16s)
16th: Day Trip to Foula on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
16th: Lerwick Lifeboat Open Day on Victoria Pier
16th: Mareel – Trio HLK, 7.30pm
17th-19th: RWYC Round Britain & Ireland Yacht Race participants in Lerwick Harbour
17th: Day Trip to Foula on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
18th (then Wed & Mon until 22/8): Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm
19th: Cruise Ship Serenissima in Lerwick Harbour
20th: Cruise Ship Berlin in Lerwick Harbour
21st: Cruise Ship Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour
22nd: Cruise Ship Magellan in Lerwick Harbour
22nd to 24th: Shetland Weekend ‘Westside’ Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
23rd: Cruise Ship Serenissima in Lerwick Harbour
25th: Cruise Ship Seabourn Quest in Lerwick Harbour
26th: Cruise Ships Magellan and Saga Sapphire in Lerwick Harbour
28th to 1st Jul: Bergen-Shetland Yacht Race + Viking Race participants in Lerwick Harbour
28th to 3rd Jul: Portsoy Traditional Boat Festival Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
29th: Cruise Ship Costa Mediterranea in Lerwick Harbour
30th & 1st Jul: ‘Come to Brae’ Days
JULY 2018
Mon & Wed: Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm
to 3rd: Portsoy Traditional Boat Festival Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
1st: Cruise Ship Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour
2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th: Shetland Showcase of traditional music and crafts in Islesburgh Community Centre
2nd: Cruise Ships Viking Sky and Aidaaura in Lerwick Harbour
3rd: Cruise Ships Rotterdam and Azura in Lerwick Harbour
4th: Cruise Ship Berlin in Lerwick Harbour
5th: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour
5th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
7th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
9th: Cruise Ships Balmoral and Viking Star in Lerwick Harbour
10th: Cruise Ship Aegean Odyssey in Lerwick Harbour
11th: Cruise Ship Silver Wind in Lerwick Harbour
12th: Cruise Ship Viking Sky in Lerwick Harbour
12th: Shetland Country Music Club – The Country Superstars Show in Clickimin Bowls Hall
13th: Cruise Ship Astoria in Lerwick Harbour
14th to 22nd: Unstfest 2018
14th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
15th: Cruise Ship Saga Pearl II in Lerwick Harbour
18th: Cruise Ships Sea Cloud II and Discovery (Tui) in Lerwick Harbour
19th: Cruise Ships Zuiderdam and Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour
20th: Cruise Ship Ocean Majesty in Lerwick Harbour
21st: Cruise Ship Marco Polo in Lerwick Harbour
26th: Cruise Ship Seabourn Quest in Lerwick Harbour
29th: Cruise Ship Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour
30th: Cruise Ships Marco Polo and Viking Sky in Lerwick Harbour
31st: Cruise Ships Europa 2 and Msc Meraviglia in Lerwick Harbour
AUGUST 2018
Mon & Wed (until 22nd): Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm
1st: Cruise Ship Costa Mediterranea in Lerwick Harbour
2nd, 16th & 30th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
2nd: Cruise Ship Aidacara in Lerwick Harbour
3rd: Cruise Ship Balmoral in Lerwick Harbour
4th to 10th: Lerwick–Aalesund Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
4th: Voe Show
4th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
6th to 12th: Shetland Boat Week
6th, 13th & 20th: Shetland Showcase of traditional music and crafts in Islesburgh Community Centre
8th: Cruise Ship Aegean Odyssey in Lerwick Harbour
8th: Cunningsburgh Show
9th: Cruise Ship Silver Wind in Lerwick Harbour
11th: Walls Show
12th to 18th: Aalesund–Trondheim Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
12th: Cruise Ships Zuiderdam and Star Breeze in Lerwick Harbour
13th: Cruise Ship Viking Sun in Lerwick Harbour
14th: Cruise Ship Seabourn Ovation in Lerwick Harbour
15th: Cruise Ship Black Watch and Hebridean Sky in Lerwick Harbour
16th: Cruise Ship Viking Sky in Lerwick Harbour
17th: Cruise Ship Seven Seas Navigator in Lerwick Harbour
18th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
20th to 27th: Trondheim–Bodo Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
21st: Cruise Ships Ocean Majesty and Le Laperouse in Lerwick Harbour
22nd: Cruise Ship Hebridean Sky in Lerwick Harbour
22nd: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm
23rd: Cruise Ship Aidacara in Lerwick Harbour
24th: Cruise Ships Alexander Von Humboldt 2 and Spitsbergen in Lerwick Harbour
24th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am
25th: Unst Show
28th: Cruise Ship Pacific Princess in Lerwick Harbour
28th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour
29th to 5th Sep: Bodo–Lofoten Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
29th: Cruise Ship Serenade Of The Seas in Lerwick Harbour
31st: Cruise Ships Balmoral and Prinsendam in Lerwick Harbour
SEPTEMBER 2018
to 5th: Bodo–Lofoten Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
1st: Yell Show
1st: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
3rd: Cruise Ship Viking Sun in Lerwick Harbour
6th: Cruise Ship Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour
7th to 14th: Lofoten–Lerwick Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
7th: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour
8th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
12th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour
13th: Cruise Ship Aidacara in Lerwick Harbour
13th & 27th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
19th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour
19th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm
21st to 23rd: Shetland Weekend ‘East to West’ Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
21st: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am
22nd to 30th: Shetland Wool Week 2018
24th: Cruise Ship Viking Star in Lerwick Harbour
OCTOBER 2018
1st: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour
5th to 7th: A Taste of Shetland Food Festival at Clickimin Centre
6th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
10th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm
11th to 15th: 31st Fiddle & Accordion Festival
11th & 25th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
11th: Cruise Ship Marco Polo in Lerwick Harbour
12th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am
13th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
Oct-Nov: Shetland Museum – Exhibition: Magnus the Lawmender & Law of the Land 1274
NOVEMBER 2018
3rd: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
8th & 22nd: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
10th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
14th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm
16th, 17th & 18th: Shetland’s Annual Craft Fair at Clickimin Centre
16th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am
DECEMBER 2018
1st: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
6th & 20th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
8th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
12th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm
14th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am
REGULAR & SUMMER EVENTS
daily (exc. Thu) 1/3 to 31/10: Lea Gardens at Tresta open 2-5pm
daily (1/4 to 30/9): Sumburgh Head Visitor Centre open 11am-5.30pm
daily (16/4 to 14/10): Quendale Water Mill open 10am-5pm; at other times by arrangement (www.quendalemill.co.uk)
daily (13/4 to 30/09): Scalloway Museum open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm (www.scallowaymuseum.org)
daily (exc. Fri) 16/4 to 1/10: Old Haa, Burravoe open 10am-4pm; Sun 2-5pm
daily (17/4 to 30/9): Tangwick Haa Museum open 11am-5pm; also Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.tangwickhaa.org.uk)
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Hoswick Visitor Centre, Sandwick open 10am-5pm; at other times by arrangement
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Unst Heritage Centre open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm; also Knitting & Spinning Demonstrations, 2pm Fri; open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.unstheritage.com)
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Unst Boat Haven open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm (www.unstheritage.com)
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Fetlar Interpretive Centre open 11am-4pm; Sun 12.30pm-4pm; also open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.fetlar.com)
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Crofthouse Museum, Dunrossness open 10am-1pm & 2pm-4pm (www.shetland-museum.org.uk)
daily (Apr to Oct): Shetland Seabird Tours Noss Boat Trips from Victoria Pier (www.shetlandseabirdtours.com)
daily (exc. Sat, Mid-Apr to mid-Sep): Mousa Boat Trips (www.mousa.co.uk)
daily (exc. Sun): Shetland Family History Society open at 6 Hillhead, 2-4pm (www.shetland-fhs.org.uk)
daily: Thule Charters Boat Trips (www.thule-charters.co.uk)
by arrangement: Shetland Craft Trail – Shetland Arts & Crafts members open to visitors (www.shetlandartsandcrafts.co.uk/crafttrail.html)
by arrangement: Simmer Dim Charters Boat Trips (www.simmerdimcharters.com)
by arrangement: Island Trails Tours (www.island-trails.co.uk)
by arrangement: Discover Shetland Tours (www.discovershetland.net)
by arrangement: Selkie Ventures experiences (www.selkieventures.co.uk)
by arrangement: Nicolson’s Tours (www.nicolsonsgroup.com)
by arrangement: Robinson Transport Tours (www.robinson-transport.co.uk)
by arrangement: Grantfield Garage Private Tours (www.grantfieldgarage.co.uk)
by arrangement: J & DS Halcrow Shetland Explorer tours (www.shetlandexplorer.co.uk)
by arrangement: Shetland Nature Tours (www.shetlandnature.net)
various: Sailing Trips on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
various: RSPB events and activities (www.rspb.org.uk/reserves)
various: Up-Helly-A’ Exhibition open in Galley Shed, St Sunniva Street
various: Gardens open (www.scotlandsgardens.org)
Mon: Drop-In Craft Day at Centre for Creative Industries, Sellafirth, Yell, 10am-12.30pm
Mon: Peerie Stars Toddler Group in Lerwick Baptist Church, 10.30am-12noon
Mon: Salvation Army – Bible Study, 1.30-3pm
Mon: Monday Club in Lerwick Baptist Church, 6.15-8pm, ages P4-P7
Mon: Circuit Classes at Sandwick Social Club, 7-8pm
Mon: Lerwick Bridge Club meets in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-10.30pm
Mon: Ness Accordion & Fiddle Club meet in Levenwick Hall, 8pm
Mon to Fri: CLAN Shetland Wellbeing Centre, St Magnus Street, open 10am-1pm (or at other times by arrangement, Tel: 01595 697275)
Mon & Wed (18/6-22/8): Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm
Mon, Tue, Wed & Fri: Alzheimer Scotland – Dementia Resource Centre, Burgh Road, open for drop in, 10am-1pm
2nd Mon of month: Burra History Group meet in Easthouse Croft, Papil, at 7.30pm
Tue: Shetland Library – Click Session, 10-11am
Tue: Lerwick Baptist Church – Cuppas @ Quoys, 10am-12.30pm
Tue: Sewing Group meets in Centre for Creative Industries, Sellafirth, Yell, 6.30-8.30pm
Tue: Shetland Arts – Wellbeing Choir in Mareel, 7pm
Tue: Traditional Music Sessions in the Douglas Arms (Marlex)
Tue (summer): Sailing Trips on Dim Riv longship from Victoria Pier, 7pm (www.dimriv.com)
Tue to Sat (24/4 to 7/10): Shetland Textile Working Museum at Bod of Gremista open 12noon-5pm (till 7pm on Thu) (www.shetlandtextilemuseum.com)
Tue, Thu & Sat: Vaila Fine Art – Gallery open 11am-5pm
Tue, Thu & Sat (May to Sep): Shetland Reel Distillery, Unst – Guided Tour at 12noon
Tue, Thu, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): The Cabin Museum, Vidlin, open 1-5pm
Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): Bressay Heritage Centre open 10am-4pm; Sun 11am-5pm; also open Oct & Nov by arrangement (www.bressay-history-group.org)
Wed: Salvation Army – Drop-in Café & Friendship Group, 11.30am-1.30pm
Wed: Over-60s Drop-In Café at Scalloway Youth Centre, 2-4pm
Wed: Tai Chi (for age 16+) in Room 12, Islesburgh Community Centre, 6.15pm
Wed: Life Drawing class at Mareel, 7pm
Wed: Lerwick Dance Club (Ballroom & Latin) meet in Room 16, Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm (tuition provided)
Wed: Lerwick Bridge Club – Drop-in Sessions in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7pm
Wed: Shetland Fiddlers’ Society meet in Room 10, Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-9pm (all welcome to play and listen)
Wed (term time): Yell Community Library open in Mid Yell JH School, 6-8pm
Wed & (occasional) Thu: Traditional Music Sessions in Lounge Bar, Lerwick
Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): Whalsay Heritage Centre open 2-5pm; also open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.whalsayheritage.co.uk)
2nd & 4th Wed of month: Craft Night at Bixter Hall, 7pm
Thu (19/4-6/9 exc. 3/5): Shetland Yoga Club meet in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-8.30pm
Thu: Alzheimer Scotland – Dementia Resource Centre, Burgh Road open for drop in, 2-5pm
Thu: Circuits Class at Dunrossness School Hall, 7.30-8.30pm
Thu: South Mainland Community History Group meet in Quendale Mill, 7.30pm
Thu & Sat: ‘Yell for Cancer Support’ Shop open at Aywick, 1-5pm
Thu & Sun: Da Wheel Bar (upstairs) open for Cocktails & Karaoke from 8pm
3rd Thu of month: Cunningsburgh Hall – 500 at 7.30pm in the Ben End
4th Thu of month: CLAN Lunches at 20a St Magnus Street, 12noon-2pm
Fri: Staneyhill Hall – Shetland Times Day, 10am-12noon, have tea/coffee and chat about the news
Fri: Cullivoe Hall – Club Room open from 8pm
Fri (mid-May to Sep): Old Scatness Broch open 10.15am-4.30pm (www.shetlandamenity.org/old-scatness)
Fri (summer): Knitting & Spinning Demonstrations at Unst Heritage Centre, 2pm
Fri (summer): Skerries Community Cafe in the hall, 2-4pm
1st & 3rd Fri of month: Mixology@Mareel (live DJs + cocktails & mocktails)
Sat: Shetland Library – Storytime at 11.30am
Sat: Good as New charity shop in Brae Youth Centre open 2-4pm
Sat: Burravoe (Peerie) Hall open from 8.30pm
Sat: Douglas Arms (The Marlex) – Karaoke
Sat: Posers Nightclub open in Grand Hotel, 10pm-3am
1st Sat of month: CLAN’s Makkin ‘n’ Yarnin Crafters Group meet at 20 St Magnus Street, 10.30am-12.30pm
1st Sat of month: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
1st Sat of month: Epilepsy Support Group (Shetland) – Social Meetings in Bressay Room, Montfield, Burgh Rd, Lerwick, 2-4pm
last Sat of month (exc. Jul & Dec): Shetland Scrapbookers meet in Methodist Schoolroom, 10am-1pm
2nd & 4th Sun of month: Open Mic at Mareel, 4pm
all year: Films and events at Mareel (www.tickets.shetlandarts.org/Sales)
all year: Shetland Museum & Archives exhibitions, events and activities (www.shetland-museum.org.uk)
all year: Bonhoga Gallery at Weisdale Mill exhibitions (www.shetlandarts.org.uk)
