Next Month and On

APRIL 2018

until 29th: Da Gadderie at Shetland Museum – Exhibition by the Society of Wood Engravers

6th & 20th: Bingo in Staneyhill Hall, 7.30pm

7th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

8th: Cruise Ship Astoria in Lerwick Harbour

9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th: Shetland Mandolin Band meets in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm

9th & 23rd: Dunrossness Public Hall – Makkin & Yakkin, 7.30pm

9th: Cruise Ship Aidavita in Lerwick Harbour

12th & 26th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

14th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

18th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm

19th (then weekly until 6/9): Shetland Yoga Club meet in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-8.30pm

20th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am

20th: Mareel – Väsen, 7.30pm

21st: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour

21st & 22nd: Shetland Arts/Scottish Ballet – Matthew Bourne’s Highland Fling in Clickimin Centre

27th & 28th: Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year competitions in Mareel

28th & 29th: Voar Redd-Up

MAY 2018

2nd: Cruise Ships Black Watch and Astoria in Lerwick Harbour

3rd to 6th: Shetland Folk Festival

4th & 18th: Bingo in Staneyhill Hall, 7.30pm

4th to 6th: Shetland Weekend Trip to Skerries on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

4th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour

5th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

7th: Cruise Ship Celebrity Eclipse in Lerwick Harbour

10th & 24th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

10th: Cruise Ship Expedition in Lerwick Harbour

12th to 18th: Explore Shetland Week Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

12th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

14th & 28th: Dunrossness Public Hall – Makkin & Yakkin, 7.30pm

15th: Cruise Ship Le Boreal in Lerwick Harbour

16th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm

17th: Cruise Ships Viking Sun and Celebrity Eclipse in Lerwick Harbour

18th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am

18th: National Theatre of Scotland/Catherine Wheels Thatre Co present ‘Eddie & the Slumber Sisters’ in Mareel, 6pm

20th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour

20th: Ragged Wood presents Birds of Chicago + support from Arthur Nicholson, in Mareel, 7.30pm

21st: Cruise Ship Ocean Adventurer in Lerwick Harbour

22nd: Cruise Ships Le Boreal and Msc Orchestra in Lerwick Harbour

23rd to 28th: Orkney Folk Festival Weekend Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

24th: Cruise Ship Ocean Nova in Lerwick Harbour

25th: Cruise Ships Boudicca and Artania in Lerwick Harbour

26th: Cruise Ships Silver Cloud and Celebrity Eclipse in Lerwick Harbour

26th: Yoga Workshops with Finlay Wilson: the Kilted Yogi from Dundee in Islesburgh at 10am and 2pm (shetlandyoga@gmail.com)

26th: Shetland’s CRUK Relay for Life at Clickimin

27th: Yoga Workshops with Finlay Wilson: the Kilted Yogi from Dundee in Islesburgh at 10am (shetlandyoga@gmail.com)

29th: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour

30th to 5th Jun: Shetland Classic Motor Show at Clickimin

May to Jul: Shetland Museum – Exhibition of Hans Holbein the Younger painting ‘Lady with a Squirrel and a Starling’ on loan from the National Gallery

JUNE 2018

to 5th: Shetland Classic Motor Show at Clickimin

1st & 15th: Bingo in Staneyhill Hall, 7.30pm

1st: Shetland Library – closing date for entries to Young Shetland Writer 2018

2nd to 12th: Orkney–St Kilda–Shetland Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

2nd & 3rd: Junior Inter-County Sports

2nd: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

3rd: Aith Lifeboat Gala Day

4th, 11th, 18th & 25th: Shetland Showcase of traditional music and crafts in Islesburgh Community Centre

4th: Cruise Ships Serenissima and Celebrity Eclipse in Lerwick Harbour

5th: Cruise Ship Black Watch in Lerwick Harbour

7th & 21st: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

7th: Gretchen Peters & Kim Richey in Mareel, 7.30pm

9th: Cruise Ship Columbus in Lerwick Harbour

9th: Lerwick Lifeboat Day at Victoria Pier

9th: Mareel – The Wallace Collection, 7.30pm

9th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

10th: Cruise Ship Island Sky in Lerwick Harbour

11th & 25th: Dunrossness Public Hall – Makkin & Yakkin, 7.30pm

13th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm

14th: Cruise Ship Silver Cloud in Lerwick Harbour

15th: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour

15th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am

15th: Fred MacAulay ‘30 Years On’ at Mareel, 8pm, (over 16s)

16th: Day Trip to Foula on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

16th: Lerwick Lifeboat Open Day on Victoria Pier

16th: Mareel – Trio HLK, 7.30pm

17th-19th: RWYC Round Britain & Ireland Yacht Race participants in Lerwick Harbour

17th: Day Trip to Foula on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

18th (then Wed & Mon until 22/8): Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm

19th: Cruise Ship Serenissima in Lerwick Harbour

20th: Cruise Ship Berlin in Lerwick Harbour

21st: Cruise Ship Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour

22nd: Cruise Ship Magellan in Lerwick Harbour

22nd to 24th: Shetland Weekend ‘Westside’ Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

23rd: Cruise Ship Serenissima in Lerwick Harbour

25th: Cruise Ship Seabourn Quest in Lerwick Harbour

26th: Cruise Ships Magellan and Saga Sapphire in Lerwick Harbour

28th to 1st Jul: Bergen-Shetland Yacht Race + Viking Race participants in Lerwick Harbour

28th to 3rd Jul: Portsoy Traditional Boat Festival Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

29th: Cruise Ship Costa Mediterranea in Lerwick Harbour

30th & 1st Jul: ‘Come to Brae’ Days

JULY 2018

Mon & Wed: Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm

to 3rd: Portsoy Traditional Boat Festival Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

1st: Cruise Ship Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour

2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th: Shetland Showcase of traditional music and crafts in Islesburgh Community Centre

2nd: Cruise Ships Viking Sky and Aidaaura in Lerwick Harbour

3rd: Cruise Ships Rotterdam and Azura in Lerwick Harbour

4th: Cruise Ship Berlin in Lerwick Harbour

5th: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour

5th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

7th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

9th: Cruise Ships Balmoral and Viking Star in Lerwick Harbour

10th: Cruise Ship Aegean Odyssey in Lerwick Harbour

11th: Cruise Ship Silver Wind in Lerwick Harbour

12th: Cruise Ship Viking Sky in Lerwick Harbour

12th: Shetland Country Music Club – The Country Superstars Show in Clickimin Bowls Hall

13th: Cruise Ship Astoria in Lerwick Harbour

14th to 22nd: Unstfest 2018

14th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

15th: Cruise Ship Saga Pearl II in Lerwick Harbour

18th: Cruise Ships Sea Cloud II and Discovery (Tui) in Lerwick Harbour

19th: Cruise Ships Zuiderdam and Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour

20th: Cruise Ship Ocean Majesty in Lerwick Harbour

21st: Cruise Ship Marco Polo in Lerwick Harbour

26th: Cruise Ship Seabourn Quest in Lerwick Harbour

29th: Cruise Ship Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour

30th: Cruise Ships Marco Polo and Viking Sky in Lerwick Harbour

31st: Cruise Ships Europa 2 and Msc Meraviglia in Lerwick Harbour

AUGUST 2018

Mon & Wed (until 22nd): Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm

1st: Cruise Ship Costa Mediterranea in Lerwick Harbour

2nd, 16th & 30th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

2nd: Cruise Ship Aidacara in Lerwick Harbour

3rd: Cruise Ship Balmoral in Lerwick Harbour

4th to 10th: Lerwick–Aalesund Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

4th: Voe Show

4th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

6th to 12th: Shetland Boat Week

6th, 13th & 20th: Shetland Showcase of traditional music and crafts in Islesburgh Community Centre

8th: Cruise Ship Aegean Odyssey in Lerwick Harbour

8th: Cunningsburgh Show

9th: Cruise Ship Silver Wind in Lerwick Harbour

11th: Walls Show

12th to 18th: Aalesund–Trondheim Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

12th: Cruise Ships Zuiderdam and Star Breeze in Lerwick Harbour

13th: Cruise Ship Viking Sun in Lerwick Harbour

14th: Cruise Ship Seabourn Ovation in Lerwick Harbour

15th: Cruise Ship Black Watch and Hebridean Sky in Lerwick Harbour

16th: Cruise Ship Viking Sky in Lerwick Harbour

17th: Cruise Ship Seven Seas Navigator in Lerwick Harbour

18th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

20th to 27th: Trondheim–Bodo Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

21st: Cruise Ships Ocean Majesty and Le Laperouse in Lerwick Harbour

22nd: Cruise Ship Hebridean Sky in Lerwick Harbour

22nd: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm

23rd: Cruise Ship Aidacara in Lerwick Harbour

24th: Cruise Ships Alexander Von Humboldt 2 and Spitsbergen in Lerwick Harbour

24th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am

25th: Unst Show

28th: Cruise Ship Pacific Princess in Lerwick Harbour

28th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour

29th to 5th Sep: Bodo–Lofoten Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

29th: Cruise Ship Serenade Of The Seas in Lerwick Harbour

31st: Cruise Ships Balmoral and Prinsendam in Lerwick Harbour

SEPTEMBER 2018

to 5th: Bodo–Lofoten Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

1st: Yell Show

1st: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

3rd: Cruise Ship Viking Sun in Lerwick Harbour

6th: Cruise Ship Viking Sea in Lerwick Harbour

7th to 14th: Lofoten–Lerwick Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

7th: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour

8th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

12th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour

13th: Cruise Ship Aidacara in Lerwick Harbour

13th & 27th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

19th: Statsraad Lehmkuhl in Lerwick Harbour

19th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm

21st to 23rd: Shetland Weekend ‘East to West’ Trip on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

21st: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am

22nd to 30th: Shetland Wool Week 2018

24th: Cruise Ship Viking Star in Lerwick Harbour

OCTOBER 2018

1st: Cruise Ship Norwegian Jade in Lerwick Harbour

5th to 7th: A Taste of Shetland Food Festival at Clickimin Centre

6th: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

10th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm

11th to 15th: 31st Fiddle & Accordion Festival

11th & 25th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

11th: Cruise Ship Marco Polo in Lerwick Harbour

12th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am

13th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

Oct-Nov: Shetland Museum – Exhibition: Magnus the Lawmender & Law of the Land 1274

NOVEMBER 2018

3rd: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

8th & 22nd: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

10th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

14th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm

16th, 17th & 18th: Shetland’s Annual Craft Fair at Clickimin Centre

16th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am

DECEMBER 2018

1st: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

6th & 20th: Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

8th: Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

12th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm

14th: Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am

REGULAR & SUMMER EVENTS

daily (exc. Thu) 1/3 to 31/10: Lea Gardens at Tresta open 2-5pm

daily (1/4 to 30/9): Sumburgh Head Visitor Centre open 11am-5.30pm

daily (16/4 to 14/10): Quendale Water Mill open 10am-5pm; at other times by arrangement (www.quendalemill.co.uk)

daily (13/4 to 30/09): Scalloway Museum open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm (www.scallowaymuseum.org)

daily (exc. Fri) 16/4 to 1/10: Old Haa, Burravoe open 10am-4pm; Sun 2-5pm

daily (17/4 to 30/9): Tangwick Haa Museum open 11am-5pm; also Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.tangwickhaa.org.uk)

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Hoswick Visitor Centre, Sandwick open 10am-5pm; at other times by arrangement

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Unst Heritage Centre open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm; also Knitting & Spinning Demonstrations, 2pm Fri; open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.unstheritage.com)

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Unst Boat Haven open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm (www.unstheritage.com)

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Fetlar Interpretive Centre open 11am-4pm; Sun 12.30pm-4pm; also open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.fetlar.com)

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Crofthouse Museum, Dunrossness open 10am-1pm & 2pm-4pm (www.shetland-museum.org.uk)

daily (Apr to Oct): Shetland Seabird Tours Noss Boat Trips from Victoria Pier (www.shetlandseabirdtours.com)

daily (exc. Sat, Mid-Apr to mid-Sep): Mousa Boat Trips (www.mousa.co.uk)

daily (exc. Sun): Shetland Family History Society open at 6 Hillhead, 2-4pm (www.shetland-fhs.org.uk)

daily: Thule Charters Boat Trips (www.thule-charters.co.uk)

by arrangement: Shetland Craft Trail – Shetland Arts & Crafts members open to visitors (www.shetlandartsandcrafts.co.uk/crafttrail.html)

by arrangement: Simmer Dim Charters Boat Trips (www.simmerdimcharters.com)

by arrangement: Island Trails Tours (www.island-trails.co.uk)

by arrangement: Discover Shetland Tours (www.discovershetland.net)

by arrangement: Selkie Ventures experiences (www.selkieventures.co.uk)

by arrangement: Nicolson’s Tours (www.nicolsonsgroup.com)

by arrangement: Robinson Transport Tours (www.robinson-transport.co.uk)

by arrangement: Grantfield Garage Private Tours (www.grantfieldgarage.co.uk)

by arrangement: J & DS Halcrow Shetland Explorer tours (www.shetlandexplorer.co.uk)

by arrangement: Shetland Nature Tours (www.shetlandnature.net)

various: Sailing Trips on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

various: RSPB events and activities (www.rspb.org.uk/reserves)

various: Up-Helly-A’ Exhibition open in Galley Shed, St Sunniva Street

various: Gardens open (www.scotlandsgardens.org)

Mon: Drop-In Craft Day at Centre for Creative Industries, Sellafirth, Yell, 10am-12.30pm

Mon: Peerie Stars Toddler Group in Lerwick Baptist Church, 10.30am-12noon

Mon: Salvation Army – Bible Study, 1.30-3pm

Mon: Monday Club in Lerwick Baptist Church, 6.15-8pm, ages P4-P7

Mon: Circuit Classes at Sandwick Social Club, 7-8pm

Mon: Lerwick Bridge Club meets in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-10.30pm

Mon: Ness Accordion & Fiddle Club meet in Levenwick Hall, 8pm

Mon to Fri: CLAN Shetland Wellbeing Centre, St Magnus Street, open 10am-1pm (or at other times by arrangement, Tel: 01595 697275)

Mon & Wed (18/6-22/8): Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm

Mon, Tue, Wed & Fri: Alzheimer Scotland – Dementia Resource Centre, Burgh Road, open for drop in, 10am-1pm

2nd Mon of month: Burra History Group meet in Easthouse Croft, Papil, at 7.30pm

Tue: Shetland Library – Click Session, 10-11am

Tue: Lerwick Baptist Church – Cuppas @ Quoys, 10am-12.30pm

Tue: Sewing Group meets in Centre for Creative Industries, Sellafirth, Yell, 6.30-8.30pm

Tue: Shetland Arts – Wellbeing Choir in Mareel, 7pm

Tue: Traditional Music Sessions in the Douglas Arms (Marlex)

Tue (summer): Sailing Trips on Dim Riv longship from Victoria Pier, 7pm (www.dimriv.com)

Tue to Sat (24/4 to 7/10): Shetland Textile Working Museum at Bod of Gremista open 12noon-5pm (till 7pm on Thu) (www.shetlandtextilemuseum.com)

Tue, Thu & Sat: Vaila Fine Art – Gallery open 11am-5pm

Tue, Thu & Sat (May to Sep): Shetland Reel Distillery, Unst – Guided Tour at 12noon

Tue, Thu, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): The Cabin Museum, Vidlin, open 1-5pm

Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): Bressay Heritage Centre open 10am-4pm; Sun 11am-5pm; also open Oct & Nov by arrangement (www.bressay-history-group.org)

Wed: Salvation Army – Drop-in Café & Friendship Group, 11.30am-1.30pm

Wed: Over-60s Drop-In Café at Scalloway Youth Centre, 2-4pm

Wed: Tai Chi (for age 16+) in Room 12, Islesburgh Community Centre, 6.15pm

Wed: Life Drawing class at Mareel, 7pm

Wed: Lerwick Dance Club (Ballroom & Latin) meet in Room 16, Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm (tuition provided)

Wed: Lerwick Bridge Club – Drop-in Sessions in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7pm

Wed: Shetland Fiddlers’ Society meet in Room 10, Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-9pm (all welcome to play and listen)

Wed (term time): Yell Community Library open in Mid Yell JH School, 6-8pm

Wed & (occasional) Thu: Traditional Music Sessions in Lounge Bar, Lerwick

Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): Whalsay Heritage Centre open 2-5pm; also open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.whalsayheritage.co.uk)

2nd & 4th Wed of month: Craft Night at Bixter Hall, 7pm

Thu (19/4-6/9 exc. 3/5): Shetland Yoga Club meet in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-8.30pm

Thu: Alzheimer Scotland – Dementia Resource Centre, Burgh Road open for drop in, 2-5pm

Thu: Circuits Class at Dunrossness School Hall, 7.30-8.30pm

Thu: South Mainland Community History Group meet in Quendale Mill, 7.30pm

Thu & Sat: ‘Yell for Cancer Support’ Shop open at Aywick, 1-5pm

Thu & Sun: Da Wheel Bar (upstairs) open for Cocktails & Karaoke from 8pm

3rd Thu of month: Cunningsburgh Hall – 500 at 7.30pm in the Ben End

4th Thu of month: CLAN Lunches at 20a St Magnus Street, 12noon-2pm

Fri: Staneyhill Hall – Shetland Times Day, 10am-12noon, have tea/coffee and chat about the news

Fri: Cullivoe Hall – Club Room open from 8pm

Fri (mid-May to Sep): Old Scatness Broch open 10.15am-4.30pm (www.shetlandamenity.org/old-scatness)

Fri (summer): Knitting & Spinning Demonstrations at Unst Heritage Centre, 2pm

Fri (summer): Skerries Community Cafe in the hall, 2-4pm

1st & 3rd Fri of month: Mixology@Mareel (live DJs + cocktails & mocktails)

Sat: Shetland Library – Storytime at 11.30am

Sat: Good as New charity shop in Brae Youth Centre open 2-4pm

Sat: Burravoe (Peerie) Hall open from 8.30pm

Sat: Douglas Arms (The Marlex) – Karaoke

Sat: Posers Nightclub open in Grand Hotel, 10pm-3am

1st Sat of month: CLAN’s Makkin ‘n’ Yarnin Crafters Group meet at 20 St Magnus Street, 10.30am-12.30pm

1st Sat of month: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

1st Sat of month: Epilepsy Support Group (Shetland) – Social Meetings in Bressay Room, Montfield, Burgh Rd, Lerwick, 2-4pm

last Sat of month (exc. Jul & Dec): Shetland Scrapbookers meet in Methodist Schoolroom, 10am-1pm

2nd & 4th Sun of month: Open Mic at Mareel, 4pm

all year: Films and events at Mareel (www.tickets.shetlandarts.org/Sales)

all year: Shetland Museum & Archives exhibitions, events and activities (www.shetland-museum.org.uk)

all year: Bonhoga Gallery at Weisdale Mill exhibitions (www.shetlandarts.org.uk)

