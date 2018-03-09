This Month
CLAN – 01595 697275; Islesburgh Community Centre – 01595 745100; Shetland Amenity Trust (SAT) – 01595 694688; Shetland Arts – 01595 743843; Shetland Arts Box Office – 01595 745500 (www.shetlandarts.org); Shetland Museum & Archives – 01595 695057.
MARCH 2018
until 8th: Shetland County Drama Festival in the Garrison Theatre, 7 for 7.30pm
until 9th: Shetland Arts – Dinh Q. Le: The Colony at Mareel, 10am-8pm
until10th: The Brae Hotel – Cup Cake Week for Marie Curie charity
until 18th: Bonhoga Gallery Exhibition – ‘We’re Here Because We’re Here’
until 25th: Da Gadderie at Shetland Museum – Exhibition by Islesburgh Drama Group
THURSDAY 8th
Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Quoys Baptist Church, 10am-12noon
Shetland Accordion & Fiddle Club – Local Club Night in the Shetland Hotel, 7.30pm
An Evening of Science with S6 AHS students in Shetland Museum, 7.30-9pm
FRIDAY 9th
South Mainland Up-Helly-A’
Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Café in Sandwick Junior High School, 1.30-4pm
Shetland Field Studies Group – Illustrated Talk: ‘Sandstone: The Cinderella of Geology’ by Jonathan Swale, in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7pm, followed by AGM
SATURDAY 10th
(weekly until 31st): Shetland Arts – Creativity Club for ages 7-11, 1-3pm
Walls Junior Up-Helly-A’
Shetland Guild of Spinners, Knitters, Weavers & Dyers – AGM in Whiteness & Weisdale Hall at 11am
Talk: ‘#Referendum 2018 – This Time It’s Urgent’ by Peter A Bell in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7pm
Mareel – The Furrow Collective, 7.30pm
Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm
South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ Hop Night in Cunningsburgh Hall with David Sandison & the Tennessee Wannabes, tickets from Sandwick Social Club after 17th Feb
SUNDAY 11th
Hoswick Playpark Project – Fundraising Teas, Soup, Sandwiches etc in Hoswick Visitor Centre, 12noon-3pm
Levenwick Hall – Mother’s Day/SMUHA Survival Soup & Sweet, 12.30-3pm
Shetland Arts/Shetland Film Club – ‘Home Made for Screenplay’ short films by Shetlanders showing in Hillswick Hall, 2.30 for 3pm
MONDAY 12th
to 15th: Shetland Schools Music Festival in Mareel
& 26th: Dunrossness Public Hall – Makkin & Yakkin, 7.30pm
also 19th & 26th: Shetland Mandolin Band meets in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm
Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Moorfield Hotel, Brae, 10am-12noon
Shetland Choral Society – new session starts in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7pm
Walls Regatta Club – AGM in the clubhouse at 8pm
TUESDAY 13th
Cruise Ship Magellan in Lerwick Harbour
Shetland Family History Society – AGM in SFHS premises, 6 Hillhead, Lerwick at 7pm
WEDNESDAY 14th
Pop-Up Shop in Lerwick Methodist Church Hall, 10am-2.30pm; also Soup etc 12-2pm; Teas etc from 10am
Alzheimer Scotland – Tea & Blether in Resource Centre, Burgh Road, 10.30am-12.30pm
Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm
Alzheimer Scotland – ‘Does Du Mind? Scrapbooks’, in Shetland Museum, 2-3.30pm
North Mainland Gardening Club – Talk: ‘The Kitchen Garden’ by Susan Hinton-Jenkinson in Muckle Roe Hall, 7.30pm
THURSDAY 15th
Unst Heritage Trust – AGM in Unst Heritage Centre at 7pm
Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session
Demonstration of Clairvoyance by Steven Trolland in Staney Hill Hall at 7.30pm
FRIDAY 16th
Delting Up-Helly-A’
Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am
Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Overtonlea Day Care, 11am-2pm
Walls Brownie Up-Helly-A’ starts 6.30pm from Walls Hall
Public Meeting on ‘The Future of Lifeline Ferry Services’, with RMT regional organiser Gordon Martin, in the Shetland Hotel at 7pm
Bingo in Staneyhill Hall, 7.30pm
Beyond Presents/Active Events present Tide Lines, in Mareel, 8pm
SATURDAY 17th
Lerwick Boating Club – Men’s Steak Night, 7.15pm & 8.30pm
Bixter Hall – Music Session, 8-11pm
SUNDAY 18th
until 25th: The Faith Mission – Shetland Bible Study Week with Noel McClintock in Garthspool Evangelical Church, 8pm on 18th; 7.30pm 19th to 25th
MONDAY 19th
to 23rd: Super Club for children at Sound Gospel Hall, 6.15-7.15pm
Shetland Folk Society – closing date for Tune Competition entries
Lerwick & Districts Gardening Club – Start of 2018 Season with Talk: ‘Developing a Garden in Shetland’ by Sarah Kay in Lerwick Methodist Church Schoolroom at 7.30pm
Whitedale Snooker Club – AGM in the clubhouse at 7.30pm
TUESDAY 20th
St Olaf Community Club (Ollaberry Hall) – AGM in the hall at 7pm
Shetland Conservative Association – AGM in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm
Shetland Arts – The Free9 at Mareel, 7.30pm
Shetland Caravan Club – AGM in Trebister Neuk, Sound Public Hall at 7.30pm
WEDNESDAY 21st
Concert in St Columba’s Church with Lerwick Brass Band, High Level students, Girsie & Da Loose Ends, Fjanna and Lerwick Pipe Band, 7.30pm, in aid of Relay for Life (Island Games Supporters Team)
THURSDAY 22nd
Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Quoys Baptist Church, 10am-12noon
Shetland Accordion & Fiddle Club – Club Night with guests Ewan Galloway Scottish Dance Band, also Tune Competition results, in the Shetland Hotel, 7.30pm
Shetland Arts – Neil Georgeson: Dance Music in Mareel, 7.30pm
FRIDAY 23rd
Dunrossness Public Hall – Variety Concert with Odessa, Da Shanty Yell Men, Stringz, Kansa, Whalsa Lasses and Lisa & The Johnsons, 6.30 for 7pm start
Shetland Accordion & Fiddle Club – End of Season Concert, Supper & Dance (to Ewan Galloway Dance Band) in Carnegie Hall, Sandwick, 7.30pm
SATURDAY 24th
Transition Turriefield – ‘Growing in your polycrub’ 1-day course in Turriefield, Sandness
Cunningsburgh Hall – Games Night, 8-11pm
SUNDAY 25th
Teas & Car Boot Sale in Scalloway Youth Centre, 2-4pm, in aid of Brain Tumour Research
MONDAY 26th
Alzheimer Scotland – Carers Group & Positive Dementia Group meet in the Lerwick Hotel, 3-4.30pm
TUESDAY 27th
Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Café in Symbister JH School, Whalsay, 2-4pm
WEDNESDAY 28th
also 29th & 30th: Islesburgh Drama Group presents ‘Absurd Person Singular’ by Alan Ayckbourn in the Garrison Theatre, 7.30pm
Shetland Halls Association – AGM in the Voe Hall at 7pm
THURSDAY 29th
Cruise Ship Aidavita in Lerwick Harbour
Alzheimer Scotland – Knit & Chat in Upper Café, Mareel, 2-4pm
Shetland Arts – Student Night in Mareel, 7.30pm
FRIDAY 30th
Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Walls Methodist Church, 11am-2pm
SATURDAY 31st
until 29th Apr: Da Gadderie at Shetland Museum – Exhibition by the Society of Wood Engravers
Alzheimer Scotland – A Night of Music & Fun with Pearl Hunter in Lerwick Town Hall
Cunningsburgh Hall – Games Night, 8-11pm
REGULAR & SUMMER EVENTS
daily (exc. Thu) 1/3 to 31/10: Lea Gardens at Tresta open 2-5pm
daily (1/4 to 30/9): Sumburgh Head Visitor Centre open 11am-5.30pm
daily (16/4 to 14/10): Quendale Water Mill open 10am-5pm; at other times by arrangement (www.quendalemill.co.uk)
daily (13/4 to 30/09): Scalloway Museum open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm (www.scallowaymuseum.org)
daily (exc. Fri) 16/4 to 1/10: Old Haa, Burravoe open 10am-4pm; Sun 2-5pm
daily (17/4 to 30/9): Tangwick Haa Museum open 11am-5pm; also Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.tangwickhaa.org.uk)
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Hoswick Visitor Centre, Sandwick open 10am-5pm; at other times by arrangement
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Unst Heritage Centre open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm; also Knitting & Spinning Demonstrations, 2pm Fri; open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.unstheritage.com)
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Unst Boat Haven open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm (www.unstheritage.com)
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Fetlar Interpretive Centre open 11am-4pm; Sun 12.30pm-4pm; also open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.fetlar.com)
daily (1/5 to 30/9): Crofthouse Museum, Dunrossness open 10am-1pm & 2pm-4pm (www.shetland-museum.org.uk)
daily (Apr to Oct): Shetland Seabird Tours Noss Boat Trips from Victoria Pier (www.shetlandseabirdtours.com)
daily (exc. Sat, Mid-Apr to mid-Sep): Mousa Boat Trips (www.mousa.co.uk)
daily (exc. Sun): Shetland Family History Society open at 6 Hillhead, 2-4pm (www.shetland-fhs.org.uk)
daily: Thule Charters Boat Trips (www.thule-charters.co.uk)
by arrangement: Shetland Craft Trail – Shetland Arts & Crafts members open to visitors (www.shetlandartsandcrafts.co.uk/crafttrail.html)
by arrangement: Simmer Dim Charters Boat Trips (www.simmerdimcharters.com)
by arrangement: Island Trails Tours (www.island-trails.co.uk)
by arrangement: Discover Shetland Tours (www.discovershetland.net)
by arrangement: Selkie Ventures experiences (www.selkieventures.co.uk)
by arrangement: Nicolson’s Tours (www.nicolsonsgroup.com)
by arrangement: Robinson Transport Tours (www.robinson-transport.co.uk)
by arrangement: Grantfield Garage Private Tours (www.grantfieldgarage.co.uk)
by arrangement: J & DS Halcrow Shetland Explorer tours (www.shetlandexplorer.co.uk)
by arrangement: Shetland Nature Tours (www.shetlandnature.net)
various: Sailing Trips on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)
various: RSPB events and activities (www.rspb.org.uk/reserves)
various: Up-Helly-A’ Exhibition open in Galley Shed, St Sunniva Street
various: Gardens open (www.scotlandsgardens.org)
Mon: Drop-In Craft Day at Centre for Creative Industries, Sellafirth, Yell, 10am-12.30pm
Mon: Peerie Stars Toddler Group in Lerwick Baptist Church, 10.30am-12noon
Mon: Salvation Army – Bible Study, 1.30-3pm
Mon: Monday Club in Lerwick Baptist Church, 6.15-8pm, ages P4-P7
Mon: Circuit Classes at Sandwick Social Club, 7-8pm
Mon: Lerwick Bridge Club meets in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-10.30pm
Mon: Ness Accordion & Fiddle Club meet in Levenwick Hall, 8pm
Mon to Fri: CLAN Shetland Wellbeing Centre, St Magnus Street, open 10am-1pm (or at other times by arrangement, Tel: 01595 697275)
Mon & Wed (18/6-22/8): Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm
Mon, Tue, Wed & Fri: Alzheimer Scotland – Dementia Resource Centre, Burgh Road, open for drop in, 10am-1pm
2nd Mon of month: Burra History Group meet in Easthouse Croft, Papil, at 7.30pm
Tue: Shetland Library – Click Session, 10-11am
Tue: Lerwick Baptist Church – Cuppas @ Quoys, 10am-12.30pm
Tue: Sewing Group meets in Centre for Creative Industries, Sellafirth, Yell, 6.30-8.30pm
Tue: Shetland Arts – Wellbeing Choir in Mareel, 7pm
Tue: Traditional Music Sessions in the Douglas Arms (Marlex)
Tue (summer): Sailing Trips on Dim Riv longship from Victoria Pier, 7pm (www.dimriv.com)
Tue to Sat (24/4 to 7/10): Shetland Textile Working Museum at Bod of Gremista open 12noon-5pm (till 7pm on Thu) (www.shetlandtextilemuseum.com)
Tue, Thu & Sat: Vaila Fine Art – Gallery open 11am-5pm
Tue, Thu & Sat (May to Sep): Shetland Reel Distillery, Unst – Guided Tour at 12noon
Tue, Thu, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): The Cabin Museum, Vidlin, open 1-5pm
Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): Bressay Heritage Centre open 10am-4pm; Sun 11am-5pm; also open Oct & Nov by arrangement (www.bressay-history-group.org)
Wed: Salvation Army – Drop-in Café & Friendship Group, 11.30am-1.30pm
Wed: Over-60s Drop-In Café at Scalloway Youth Centre, 2-4pm
Wed: Tai Chi (for age 16+) in Room 12, Islesburgh Community Centre, 6.15pm
Wed: Life Drawing class at Mareel, 7pm
Wed: Lerwick Dance Club (Ballroom & Latin) meet in Room 16, Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm (tuition provided)
Wed: Lerwick Bridge Club – Drop-in Sessions in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7pm
Wed: Shetland Fiddlers’ Society meet in Room 10, Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-9pm (all welcome to play and listen)
Wed (term time): Yell Community Library open in Mid Yell JH School, 6-8pm
Wed & (occasional) Thu: Traditional Music Sessions in Lounge Bar, Lerwick
Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): Whalsay Heritage Centre open 2-5pm; also open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.whalsayheritage.co.uk)
2nd & 4th Wed of month: Craft Night at Bixter Hall, 7pm
Thu (19/4-6/9 exc. 3/5): Shetland Yoga Club meet in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-8.30pm
Thu: Alzheimer Scotland – Dementia Resource Centre, Burgh Road open for drop in, 2-5pm
Thu: Circuits Class at Dunrossness School Hall, 7.30-8.30pm
Thu: South Mainland Community History Group meet in Quendale Mill, 7.30pm
Thu & Sat: ‘Yell for Cancer Support’ Shop open at Aywick, 1-5pm
Thu & Sun: Da Wheel Bar (upstairs) open for Cocktails & Karaoke from 8pm
3rd Thu of month: Cunningsburgh Hall – 500 at 7.30pm in the Ben End
4th Thu of month: CLAN Lunches at 20a St Magnus Street, 12noon-2pm
Fri: Staneyhill Hall – Shetland Times Day, 10am-12noon, have tea/coffee and chat about the news
Fri: Cullivoe Hall – Club Room open from 8pm
Fri (mid-May to Sep): Old Scatness Broch open 10.15am-4.30pm (www.shetlandamenity.org/old-scatness)
Fri (summer): Knitting & Spinning Demonstrations at Unst Heritage Centre, 2pm
Fri (summer): Skerries Community Cafe in the hall, 2-4pm
1st & 3rd Fri of month: Mixology@Mareel (live DJs + cocktails & mocktails)
Sat: Shetland Library – Storytime at 11.30am
Sat: Good as New charity shop in Brae Youth Centre open 2-4pm
Sat: Burravoe (Peerie) Hall open from 8.30pm
Sat: Douglas Arms (The Marlex) – Karaoke
Sat: Posers Nightclub open in Grand Hotel, 10pm-3am
1st Sat of month: CLAN’s Makkin ‘n’ Yarnin Crafters Group meet at 20 St Magnus Street, 10.30am-12.30pm
1st Sat of month: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm
1st Sat of month: Epilepsy Support Group (Shetland) – Social Meetings in Bressay Room, Montfield, Burgh Rd, Lerwick, 2-4pm
last Sat of month (exc. Jul & Dec): Shetland Scrapbookers meet in Methodist Schoolroom, 10am-1pm
2nd & 4th Sun of month: Open Mic at Mareel, 4pm
all year: Films and events at Mareel (www.tickets.shetlandarts.org/Sales)
all year: Shetland Museum & Archives exhibitions, events and activities (www.shetland-museum.org.uk)
all year: Bonhoga Gallery at Weisdale Mill exhibitions (www.shetlandarts.org.uk)
