This Month

Some useful numbers:

CLAN – 01595 697275; Islesburgh Community Centre – 01595 745100; Shetland Amenity Trust (SAT) – 01595 694688; Shetland Arts – 01595 743843; Shetland Arts Box Office – 01595 745500 (www.shetlandarts.org); Shetland Museum & Archives – 01595 695057.

MARCH 2018

until 8th: Shetland County Drama Festival in the Garrison Theatre, 7 for 7.30pm

until 9th: Shetland Arts – Dinh Q. Le: The Colony at Mareel, 10am-8pm

until10th: The Brae Hotel – Cup Cake Week for Marie Curie charity

until 18th: Bonhoga Gallery Exhibition – ‘We’re Here Because We’re Here’

until 25th: Da Gadderie at Shetland Museum – Exhibition by Islesburgh Drama Group

THURSDAY 8th

Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Quoys Baptist Church, 10am-12noon

Shetland Accordion & Fiddle Club – Local Club Night in the Shetland Hotel, 7.30pm

An Evening of Science with S6 AHS students in Shetland Museum, 7.30-9pm

FRIDAY 9th

South Mainland Up-Helly-A’

Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Café in Sandwick Junior High School, 1.30-4pm

Shetland Field Studies Group – Illustrated Talk: ‘Sandstone: The Cinderella of Geology’ by Jonathan Swale, in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7pm, followed by AGM

SATURDAY 10th

(weekly until 31st): Shetland Arts – Creativity Club for ages 7-11, 1-3pm

Walls Junior Up-Helly-A’

Shetland Guild of Spinners, Knitters, Weavers & Dyers – AGM in Whiteness & Weisdale Hall at 11am

Talk: ‘#Referendum 2018 – This Time It’s Urgent’ by Peter A Bell in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7pm

Mareel – The Furrow Collective, 7.30pm

Informal Traditional Music Night in Rankin Lounge, Aith Hall at 8pm

South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ Hop Night in Cunningsburgh Hall with David Sandison & the Tennessee Wannabes, tickets from Sandwick Social Club after 17th Feb

SUNDAY 11th

Hoswick Playpark Project – Fundraising Teas, Soup, Sandwiches etc in Hoswick Visitor Centre, 12noon-3pm

Levenwick Hall – Mother’s Day/SMUHA Survival Soup & Sweet, 12.30-3pm

Shetland Arts/Shetland Film Club – ‘Home Made for Screenplay’ short films by Shetlanders showing in Hillswick Hall, 2.30 for 3pm

MONDAY 12th

to 15th: Shetland Schools Music Festival in Mareel

& 26th: Dunrossness Public Hall – Makkin & Yakkin, 7.30pm

also 19th & 26th: Shetland Mandolin Band meets in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm

Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Moorfield Hotel, Brae, 10am-12noon

Shetland Choral Society – new session starts in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7pm

Walls Regatta Club – AGM in the clubhouse at 8pm

TUESDAY 13th

Cruise Ship Magellan in Lerwick Harbour

Shetland Family History Society – AGM in SFHS premises, 6 Hillhead, Lerwick at 7pm

WEDNESDAY 14th

Pop-Up Shop in Lerwick Methodist Church Hall, 10am-2.30pm; also Soup etc 12-2pm; Teas etc from 10am

Alzheimer Scotland – Tea & Blether in Resource Centre, Burgh Road, 10.30am-12.30pm

Shetland Library – Bookbug Toddler Session at Old Library Centre, 2-2.45pm

Alzheimer Scotland – ‘Does Du Mind? Scrapbooks’, in Shetland Museum, 2-3.30pm

North Mainland Gardening Club – Talk: ‘The Kitchen Garden’ by Susan Hinton-Jenkinson in Muckle Roe Hall, 7.30pm

THURSDAY 15th

Unst Heritage Trust – AGM in Unst Heritage Centre at 7pm

Asta Clubhouse Informal Music Session

Demonstration of Clairvoyance by Steven Trolland in Staney Hill Hall at 7.30pm

FRIDAY 16th

Delting Up-Helly-A’

Shetland Library – Bookbug Baby Session at Old Library Centre, 10.30-11.15am

Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Overtonlea Day Care, 11am-2pm

Walls Brownie Up-Helly-A’ starts 6.30pm from Walls Hall

Public Meeting on ‘The Future of Lifeline Ferry Services’, with RMT regional organiser Gordon Martin, in the Shetland Hotel at 7pm

Bingo in Staneyhill Hall, 7.30pm

Beyond Presents/Active Events present Tide Lines, in Mareel, 8pm

SATURDAY 17th

Lerwick Boating Club – Men’s Steak Night, 7.15pm & 8.30pm

Bixter Hall – Music Session, 8-11pm

SUNDAY 18th

until 25th: The Faith Mission – Shetland Bible Study Week with Noel McClintock in Garthspool Evangelical Church, 8pm on 18th; 7.30pm 19th to 25th

MONDAY 19th

to 23rd: Super Club for children at Sound Gospel Hall, 6.15-7.15pm

Shetland Folk Society – closing date for Tune Competition entries

Lerwick & Districts Gardening Club – Start of 2018 Season with Talk: ‘Developing a Garden in Shetland’ by Sarah Kay in Lerwick Methodist Church Schoolroom at 7.30pm

Whitedale Snooker Club – AGM in the clubhouse at 7.30pm

TUESDAY 20th

St Olaf Community Club (Ollaberry Hall) – AGM in the hall at 7pm

Shetland Conservative Association – AGM in Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm

Shetland Arts – The Free9 at Mareel, 7.30pm

Shetland Caravan Club – AGM in Trebister Neuk, Sound Public Hall at 7.30pm

WEDNESDAY 21st

Concert in St Columba’s Church with Lerwick Brass Band, High Level students, Girsie & Da Loose Ends, Fjanna and Lerwick Pipe Band, 7.30pm, in aid of Relay for Life (Island Games Supporters Team)

THURSDAY 22nd

Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Quoys Baptist Church, 10am-12noon

Shetland Accordion & Fiddle Club – Club Night with guests Ewan Galloway Scottish Dance Band, also Tune Competition results, in the Shetland Hotel, 7.30pm

Shetland Arts – Neil Georgeson: Dance Music in Mareel, 7.30pm

FRIDAY 23rd

Dunrossness Public Hall – Variety Concert with Odessa, Da Shanty Yell Men, Stringz, Kansa, Whalsa Lasses and Lisa & The Johnsons, 6.30 for 7pm start

Shetland Accordion & Fiddle Club – End of Season Concert, Supper & Dance (to Ewan Galloway Dance Band) in Carnegie Hall, Sandwick, 7.30pm

SATURDAY 24th

Transition Turriefield – ‘Growing in your polycrub’ 1-day course in Turriefield, Sandness

Cunningsburgh Hall – Games Night, 8-11pm

SUNDAY 25th

Teas & Car Boot Sale in Scalloway Youth Centre, 2-4pm, in aid of Brain Tumour Research

MONDAY 26th

Alzheimer Scotland – Carers Group & Positive Dementia Group meet in the Lerwick Hotel, 3-4.30pm

TUESDAY 27th

Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Café in Symbister JH School, Whalsay, 2-4pm

WEDNESDAY 28th

also 29th & 30th: Islesburgh Drama Group presents ‘Absurd Person Singular’ by Alan Ayckbourn in the Garrison Theatre, 7.30pm

Shetland Halls Association – AGM in the Voe Hall at 7pm

THURSDAY 29th

Cruise Ship Aidavita in Lerwick Harbour

Alzheimer Scotland – Knit & Chat in Upper Café, Mareel, 2-4pm

Shetland Arts – Student Night in Mareel, 7.30pm

FRIDAY 30th

Alzheimer Scotland – Memory Lane Cafe in Walls Methodist Church, 11am-2pm

SATURDAY 31st

until 29th Apr: Da Gadderie at Shetland Museum – Exhibition by the Society of Wood Engravers

Alzheimer Scotland – A Night of Music & Fun with Pearl Hunter in Lerwick Town Hall

Cunningsburgh Hall – Games Night, 8-11pm

REGULAR & SUMMER EVENTS

daily (exc. Thu) 1/3 to 31/10: Lea Gardens at Tresta open 2-5pm

daily (1/4 to 30/9): Sumburgh Head Visitor Centre open 11am-5.30pm

daily (16/4 to 14/10): Quendale Water Mill open 10am-5pm; at other times by arrangement (www.quendalemill.co.uk)

daily (13/4 to 30/09): Scalloway Museum open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm (www.scallowaymuseum.org)

daily (exc. Fri) 16/4 to 1/10: Old Haa, Burravoe open 10am-4pm; Sun 2-5pm

daily (17/4 to 30/9): Tangwick Haa Museum open 11am-5pm; also Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.tangwickhaa.org.uk)

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Hoswick Visitor Centre, Sandwick open 10am-5pm; at other times by arrangement

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Unst Heritage Centre open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm; also Knitting & Spinning Demonstrations, 2pm Fri; open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.unstheritage.com)

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Unst Boat Haven open 11am-4pm; Sun 2-4pm (www.unstheritage.com)

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Fetlar Interpretive Centre open 11am-4pm; Sun 12.30pm-4pm; also open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.fetlar.com)

daily (1/5 to 30/9): Crofthouse Museum, Dunrossness open 10am-1pm & 2pm-4pm (www.shetland-museum.org.uk)

daily (Apr to Oct): Shetland Seabird Tours Noss Boat Trips from Victoria Pier (www.shetlandseabirdtours.com)

daily (exc. Sat, Mid-Apr to mid-Sep): Mousa Boat Trips (www.mousa.co.uk)

daily (exc. Sun): Shetland Family History Society open at 6 Hillhead, 2-4pm (www.shetland-fhs.org.uk)

daily: Thule Charters Boat Trips (www.thule-charters.co.uk)

by arrangement: Shetland Craft Trail – Shetland Arts & Crafts members open to visitors (www.shetlandartsandcrafts.co.uk/crafttrail.html)

by arrangement: Simmer Dim Charters Boat Trips (www.simmerdimcharters.com)

by arrangement: Island Trails Tours (www.island-trails.co.uk)

by arrangement: Discover Shetland Tours (www.discovershetland.net)

by arrangement: Selkie Ventures experiences (www.selkieventures.co.uk)

by arrangement: Nicolson’s Tours (www.nicolsonsgroup.com)

by arrangement: Robinson Transport Tours (www.robinson-transport.co.uk)

by arrangement: Grantfield Garage Private Tours (www.grantfieldgarage.co.uk)

by arrangement: J & DS Halcrow Shetland Explorer tours (www.shetlandexplorer.co.uk)

by arrangement: Shetland Nature Tours (www.shetlandnature.net)

various: Sailing Trips on the Swan (www.swantrust.com)

various: RSPB events and activities (www.rspb.org.uk/reserves)

various: Up-Helly-A’ Exhibition open in Galley Shed, St Sunniva Street

various: Gardens open (www.scotlandsgardens.org)

Mon: Drop-In Craft Day at Centre for Creative Industries, Sellafirth, Yell, 10am-12.30pm

Mon: Peerie Stars Toddler Group in Lerwick Baptist Church, 10.30am-12noon

Mon: Salvation Army – Bible Study, 1.30-3pm

Mon: Monday Club in Lerwick Baptist Church, 6.15-8pm, ages P4-P7

Mon: Circuit Classes at Sandwick Social Club, 7-8pm

Mon: Lerwick Bridge Club meets in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-10.30pm

Mon: Ness Accordion & Fiddle Club meet in Levenwick Hall, 8pm

Mon to Fri: CLAN Shetland Wellbeing Centre, St Magnus Street, open 10am-1pm (or at other times by arrangement, Tel: 01595 697275)

Mon & Wed (18/6-22/8): Café in Walls at the Germatwatt Centre, open 11am-3.30pm

Mon, Tue, Wed & Fri: Alzheimer Scotland – Dementia Resource Centre, Burgh Road, open for drop in, 10am-1pm

2nd Mon of month: Burra History Group meet in Easthouse Croft, Papil, at 7.30pm

Tue: Shetland Library – Click Session, 10-11am

Tue: Lerwick Baptist Church – Cuppas @ Quoys, 10am-12.30pm

Tue: Sewing Group meets in Centre for Creative Industries, Sellafirth, Yell, 6.30-8.30pm

Tue: Shetland Arts – Wellbeing Choir in Mareel, 7pm

Tue: Traditional Music Sessions in the Douglas Arms (Marlex)

Tue (summer): Sailing Trips on Dim Riv longship from Victoria Pier, 7pm (www.dimriv.com)

Tue to Sat (24/4 to 7/10): Shetland Textile Working Museum at Bod of Gremista open 12noon-5pm (till 7pm on Thu) (www.shetlandtextilemuseum.com)

Tue, Thu & Sat: Vaila Fine Art – Gallery open 11am-5pm

Tue, Thu & Sat (May to Sep): Shetland Reel Distillery, Unst – Guided Tour at 12noon

Tue, Thu, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): The Cabin Museum, Vidlin, open 1-5pm

Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): Bressay Heritage Centre open 10am-4pm; Sun 11am-5pm; also open Oct & Nov by arrangement (www.bressay-history-group.org)

Wed: Salvation Army – Drop-in Café & Friendship Group, 11.30am-1.30pm

Wed: Over-60s Drop-In Café at Scalloway Youth Centre, 2-4pm

Wed: Tai Chi (for age 16+) in Room 12, Islesburgh Community Centre, 6.15pm

Wed: Life Drawing class at Mareel, 7pm

Wed: Lerwick Dance Club (Ballroom & Latin) meet in Room 16, Islesburgh Community Centre at 7.30pm (tuition provided)

Wed: Lerwick Bridge Club – Drop-in Sessions in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7pm

Wed: Shetland Fiddlers’ Society meet in Room 10, Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-9pm (all welcome to play and listen)

Wed (term time): Yell Community Library open in Mid Yell JH School, 6-8pm

Wed & (occasional) Thu: Traditional Music Sessions in Lounge Bar, Lerwick

Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun (1/5 to 30/9): Whalsay Heritage Centre open 2-5pm; also open Apr & Oct by arrangement (www.whalsayheritage.co.uk)

2nd & 4th Wed of month: Craft Night at Bixter Hall, 7pm

Thu (19/4-6/9 exc. 3/5): Shetland Yoga Club meet in Islesburgh Community Centre, 7-8.30pm

Thu: Alzheimer Scotland – Dementia Resource Centre, Burgh Road open for drop in, 2-5pm

Thu: Circuits Class at Dunrossness School Hall, 7.30-8.30pm

Thu: South Mainland Community History Group meet in Quendale Mill, 7.30pm

Thu & Sat: ‘Yell for Cancer Support’ Shop open at Aywick, 1-5pm

Thu & Sun: Da Wheel Bar (upstairs) open for Cocktails & Karaoke from 8pm

3rd Thu of month: Cunningsburgh Hall – 500 at 7.30pm in the Ben End

4th Thu of month: CLAN Lunches at 20a St Magnus Street, 12noon-2pm

Fri: Staneyhill Hall – Shetland Times Day, 10am-12noon, have tea/coffee and chat about the news

Fri: Cullivoe Hall – Club Room open from 8pm

Fri (mid-May to Sep): Old Scatness Broch open 10.15am-4.30pm (www.shetlandamenity.org/old-scatness)

Fri (summer): Knitting & Spinning Demonstrations at Unst Heritage Centre, 2pm

Fri (summer): Skerries Community Cafe in the hall, 2-4pm

1st & 3rd Fri of month: Mixology@Mareel (live DJs + cocktails & mocktails)

Sat: Shetland Library – Storytime at 11.30am

Sat: Good as New charity shop in Brae Youth Centre open 2-4pm

Sat: Burravoe (Peerie) Hall open from 8.30pm

Sat: Douglas Arms (The Marlex) – Karaoke

Sat: Posers Nightclub open in Grand Hotel, 10pm-3am

1st Sat of month: CLAN’s Makkin ‘n’ Yarnin Crafters Group meet at 20 St Magnus Street, 10.30am-12.30pm

1st Sat of month: Shetland Library – Basement Browsing, 2-4.30pm

1st Sat of month: Epilepsy Support Group (Shetland) – Social Meetings in Bressay Room, Montfield, Burgh Rd, Lerwick, 2-4pm

last Sat of month (exc. Jul & Dec): Shetland Scrapbookers meet in Methodist Schoolroom, 10am-1pm

2nd & 4th Sun of month: Open Mic at Mareel, 4pm

all year: Films and events at Mareel (www.tickets.shetlandarts.org/Sales)

all year: Shetland Museum & Archives exhibitions, events and activities (www.shetland-museum.org.uk)

all year: Bonhoga Gallery at Weisdale Mill exhibitions (www.shetlandarts.org.uk)

