Hjaltland rents go up, but hike is capped at inflation rate
Hard-up Hjaltland Housing Association tenants will have to find an extra £3.40 a week to cover rent increases. (more…) Read more...
Hard-up Hjaltland Housing Association tenants will have to find an extra £3.40 a week to cover rent increases. (more…) Read more...
Angry Hjaltland tenants have blasted a proposed rent increase, with one resident labelling it “beyond the joke” and questioning whether the organisation had lost sight of its charitable aims.Renters have spoken out after the Hjaltland Housing Association notified residents of their intention... Read more...
A squash court in Whalsay Leisure Centre is doubling as a golf practice range thanks to a partnership between Shetland Recreational Trust and Whalsay Golf Club with support from Awards for All. (more…) Read more...
A new chairman has been appointed by Shetland Recreational Trust following the retiral of Joe Irvine. (more…) Read more...
Two tenants were served with eviction notices from Hjaltland Housing Association homes in the year 2013/14 for not paying rent, according to the association's annual report published this week.Chief executive Bryan Leask said eviction was the "last resort" and would only be done after a lot of w... Read more...