School day shake-up gets full council approval
School pupils will soon enjoy shorter Fridays now that a new timetable is set to be rolled out. (more…) Read more...
An Aith Junior High School music teacher has joined a national campaign which aims to attract more people to the career. (more…) Read more...
Elected members have given a stern response to Scottish government plans which risk heaping mounting pressures on head teachers – and taking democratic accountability away from the council as an education authority.Councillors on the education and families committee were speaking as a draft co... Read more...
Members of the public are to be given the chance to tour the new Anderson High School next month.The council will open the school's doors to interested parties on two Saturdays in November. The first open day will be on 4th November and the second on the 11th.The guided tours will take place... Read more...
North Roe Primary School has been given a satisfactory inspection report by Education Scotland.It follows a visit from government inspectors in May, who held discussions with parents and carers, children and staff.Evidence was gathered to evaluate the quality of leadership, learning, teachin... Read more...
A move has been made to scotch rumours the new Anderson High School has been hampered by last-minute delays. (more…) Read more...
A third of local schools failed to gain a penny from the Scottish government's £120 million pupil equity fund – despite claims from Holyrood that 95 per cent of all Scottish schools would benefit from the scheme. (more…) Read more...
Tingwall primary pupils will compete in the Scottish final of Euroquiz in May, after winning Wednesday’s local heat between Shetland schools. (more…) Read more...
Three teachers have completed a qualification that sets them on their way to becoming school leaders. (more…) Read more...
Steps are being taken to encourage more people to train locally as secondary teachers and help plug a shortfall in applicants. (more…) Read more...
Criticism has been levelled against a much-vaunted pupil equity fund from the Scottish government after Shetland received the lowest allocation of all local authorities. (more…) Read more...
Shetland is one of 11 areas in Scotland set to trial different models of childcare. (more…) Read more...
By RYAN TAYLORA planned review of governance in education has come under heavy fire today by members of the SIC's education and families committee.The Scottish government in Holyrood was compared with a right-wing Westminster Tory government by one of the committee's religious representative... Read more...
When I attended the Central School during my last year in early 1950's we had a gym period last thing on Friday.At that time there was no bridge to Burra, and if I could have got away early I could catch the bus to Scalloway and the Tirrick to Hamnavoe and home for the weekend. No Chance... Read more...
Significant changes are due to be made to secondary school timetables, which could offer pupils an early home time on Friday afternoons. (more…) Read more...
Third-year pupils at Sandwick Junior High School will host a "teens takeover" hospitality event at Hay's Dock Cafe in Lerwick on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings this week, as part of their Health and Food Technology studies. (more…) Read more...
Shetland is among 12 local authorities being excluded from £11.5 million in government funding aimed at closing the attainment gap in secondary education. (more…) Read more...
Motorists are being urged to be extra careful on the roads around schools as thousands of pupils head back after the summer holidays.Around 3,600 youngsters will go back into the classroom on Wednesday and the SIC is reminding drivers to look out for children.Chairman of the Shetland Road Sa... Read more...