Islanders’ exhibition inspired by landscapes
Visitors to Da Gadderie at Shetland Museum will have an opportunity to enjoy the work of five painters from Shetland and Orkney from 17th May.
THE SHETLAND Museum has unveiled a new display to mark the 90th anniversary of the end of World War One.A generation of young men were lost or injured during the Great War, with every community in Britain affected. Of the 4,252 Shetland servicemen and women who fought, 617 – nearly 15 per cent...
THE BONHOGA Gallery is hosting a wedding exhibition with pieces from some of the country's leading craft makers which opens tonight and runs until 16th November.The range of work that could be included in a wedding exhibition is endless, so to give the show a framework Shetland Arts curator Mary...
MORE than 20 years ago a group of amateur art students in Yell produced some remarkable forgeries, on the principle that the best way to learn to paint Old Masters was to copy them.One of the most talented forgers in this distant learning class was the local doctor and beachcomber, Mike McDonnell.
By LAURA FRIEDLANDERA WEDDING "costume" from 1850 forms the centrepiece of an exhibition of wedding memorabilia currently being held at the Whiteness Hall.The costume consisting of a victorian style dress and short coat has been handmade from a fawn coloured woollen fabric together with bu...
ARTISTS from Shetland are taking part in the seventh International Festival of Experimental Art, which will take place from 18th to 27th July at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in St Petersburg, Russia. Susan Timmins and Freya Inkster are exhibiting a collaborative film work, Random Reconciliatio...