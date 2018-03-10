10th March 2018
Commemorating the Great War

14/11/2008, by in Arts & Entertainment

THE SHETLAND Museum has unveiled a new display to mark the 90th anniversary of the end of World War One.A generation of young men were lost or injured during the Great War, with every community in Britain affected. Of the 4,252 Shetland servicemen and women who fought, 617 – nearly 15 per cent... Read more...

Bonhoga wedding exhibition

17/10/2008, by in Arts & Entertainment

THE BONHOGA Gallery is hosting a wedding exhibition with pieces from some of the country’s leading craft makers which opens tonight and runs until 16th November.The range of work that could be included in a wedding exhibition is endless, so to give the show a framework Shetland Arts curator Mary... Read more...

