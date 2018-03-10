10th March 2018
Ferry develops engine problem

0 comments, 08/01/2018, by in News, ST Online

The council has apologised to ferry users after the Geira developed a problem with her main port engine.Engineers are investigating the cause of the problem and the vessel has been withdrawn from service in the Bluemull Sound.The SIC has amended its timetable and bookings are being suspended... Read more...

