Lengthy ferry delays expected, says NorthLink
NorthLink Ferries is warning of a lengthy delay to Wednesday evening's sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen, as strong winds batter the isles.
Inter-island ferry services have – at last – been handed support by the Scottish government, with £5 million being pledged by the Holyrood administration for 2018/19.Opposition parties have been lining up to take credit for the change of mind from the SNP authority, which had initially fai...
Fresh demands are being made for the Scottish government to deliver a fair funding package for ferries following unanimous calls by a cross-party parliamentary committee.The recommendation follows the rural economy and connectivity committee's scrutiny of the SNP-led authority's draft budget.
The Tory party has been snubbed ahead of a public meeting planned to discuss union calls for the nationalisation of lifeline ferry services.
The council has apologised to ferry users after the Geira developed a problem with her main port engine.Engineers are investigating the cause of the problem and the vessel has been withdrawn from service in the Bluemull Sound.The SIC has amended its timetable and bookings are being suspended...
NorthLink Ferries is warning passengers there may be delays over the next 24 hours due to forecast strong winds.
The Scottish government has come under heavy criticism for failing to offer fair funding for Shetland's inter-island links.Finance secretary Derek Mackay had "ignored the express will of Parliament" during his big budget speech at Holyrood, according to MSP Tavish Scott.A heavy defeat was su...
Last week's ferries debate in the Scottish Parliament showed the SNP Scottish government at its arrogant worst.
A challenge is due to be laid down to the Scottish government to honour its commitment to "fair funding" for internal ferries in Orkney and Shetland.A debate will get underway at the Scottish Parliament tomorrow ahead of the SNP administration's forthcoming budget.The call for action is bein...
Tunnels to any island would cost millions, would take years to complete, and would be paid for as in Norway by tolls.As far as Bressay is concerned the isles would be an annexe to Lerwick with houses all along the west face of the island, as building land is scarce in Lerwick. Do the Bressa folk...
SIC chief Cecil Smith has warned that ferry services will be cut if a fairer deal from the Scottish government is not forthcoming.The council leader held talks with Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday.Mr Smith voiced disappointment after the minister stated "bluntly" that he w...
Mounting calls are being made for the Scottish government to dig deep and help fund internal ferries – on the back of several ferry breakdowns.
The basic problem with public funding of our ferries is that no government (including the one in which Tavish Scott was transport minister) has ever understood that all of the Scottish ferries we're talking about are "internal" services, by definition.The only "external" ferries in Scotland are ... Read more...
Ferry journey times are due to be affected by bad weather.The southbound service this evening (Monday 16th October), which departs Lerwick at 5.30pm, will arrive in Kirkwall at midnight – one hour later than originally scheduled.The onward journey to Aberdeen will depart Kirkwall at 12.45a...
Fishermen are demanding the "huge growth" in landings are considered when the Scottish government looks to the new lifeline ferry service.
Former SIC political leader Gary Robinson, who lost his council seat at last month's elections, is The Shetland Times' new columnist. For his first article, published in last week's paper, we asked Mr Robinson to reflect on the achievements of the last council and to consider what challenges the...
A councillor has defended the SIC's record on ferries after a claim the service was proving too inflexible for vulnerable communities.Chairman of the environment and transport committee, Michael Stout, has spoken after the head of Bressay's community council argued pleas to make the service ...
The discarded Road Equivalent Tariff (RET) which Holyrood argued would increase ferry fares to the isles should not be taken off the table.That was one of the suggestions which a meeting of the full council considered this morning as they discussed their draft response to the Scottish government...