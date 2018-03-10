Hjaltland rents go up, but hike is capped at inflation rate
Hard-up Hjaltland Housing Association tenants will have to find an extra £3.40 a week to cover rent increases. (more…) Read more...
I am responding on behalf of trustees at Shetland Amenity Trust to the comments that have been made in your letters columns about the current position at the trust.I should say at the outset that trustees are well aware of the kinds of concern that your correspondents have raised and they ar... Read more...
Former NHS Shetland head of finance Nick Kenton has been appointed to a similar position with economic and community development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE). (more…) Read more...
The council is on stable financial footing and is working hard to ensure future financial sustainability.That was the message conveyed to councillors on Wednesday by Audit Scotland at a meeting of the special audit committee.In a report, delivered by Audit Scotland assistant director David M... Read more...
A mountain of work is due to be undertaken by council staff as plans to increase the hours of free early learning and childcare entitlement take shape. (more…) Read more...
By ROSALIND GRIFFITHSEMPLOYEES of local banks were re-assured yesterday that there will be no rush to slash jobs following the takeover of HBOS by Lloyds TSB.It gives security at least in the short term to staff in Lerwick branches of the banks, which number around 15 across retail and banking ... Read more...
By JOHN ROBERTSONSHETLAND Charitable Trust has come under attack again for profiting from the activities of arms manufacturers, tobacco sellers and companies accused of violating human rights and causing environmental damage.Three councillors who sit as trustees have repeatedly voiced their... Read more...
By JOHN ROBERTSONTHE COUNCIL’S golden days of spend, spend, spend are coming to an end with tough decisions looming in the very near future.Councillors were told this week they will have to start rationing their building plans for future years to cope with a 25 per cent cut in their capit... Read more...
By JOHN ROBERTSONA COUNCIL bid to shave £1 million off its costs by taking part in national supply contracts will hurt local businesses, councillors heard this week.The SIC has decided to join probably all other local authorities in Scotland in signing up to Scotland Excel and Procurement ... Read more...
By NEIL RIDDELLA RENEWED call for Shetland Charitable Trust to cease investing in tobacco companies was rejected by trustees this week.For the third time councillor-trustee Gussie Angus called for the trust to move away from any financial involvement in the tobacco industry, which he has des... Read more...
By NEIL RIDDELLA YEAR on from the inception of this council, the next week will mark a watershed in determining the direction in which members will attempt to steer the community during the remainder of their time in office.Two key long-running projects - the new Anderson High School and Mar... Read more...