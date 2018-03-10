10th March 2018
Golden age of spending over

12/09/2008, by in News, Public Affairs

By JOHN ROBERTSONTHE COUNCIL’S golden days of spend, spend, spend are coming to an end with tough decisions looming in the very near future.Councillors were told this week they will have to start rationing their building plans for future years to cope with a 25 per cent cut in their capit... Read more...

Trustees still let money go up in smoke

04/07/2008, by in Public Affairs

By NEIL RIDDELLA RENEWED call for Shetland Charitable Trust to cease investing in tobacco companies was rejected by trustees this week.For the third time councillor-trustee Gussie Angus called for the trust to move away from any financial involvement in the tobacco industry, which he has des... Read more...

Decision time for important projects

20/06/2008, by in News, Public Affairs

By NEIL RIDDELLA YEAR on from the inception of this council, the next week will mark a watershed in determining the direction in which members will attempt to steer the community during the remainder of their time in office.Two key long-running projects - the new Anderson High School and Mar... Read more...

