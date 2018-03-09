GP contract a disaster for rural practices, says Hillswick doctor
A Hillswick GP has hit out at a new Scottish GP contract – branding it bad news for the Highlands and Islands and claiming the plans are "a disaster". (more…) Read more...
A Hillswick GP has hit out at a new Scottish GP contract – branding it bad news for the Highlands and Islands and claiming the plans are "a disaster". (more…) Read more...
Heavy rains brought a series of localised floods on Wednesday, causing damage to property and flooding roads.In Hillswick the workshop of local businesswoman Esmé Wilcock was flooded. On the Facebook page for her business, Jewellery Made by Shetland, she reported that the combination of a "clou... Read more...
A heartbroken woman has appealed for people to support the SSPCA in Shetland following the help she received after the death of her dog. (more…) Read more...
The dire consequences of marine-borne litter were highlighted at Hillswick on Wednesday when a gannet was rescued from a metre-long length of frayed rope.Trondra couple Richard Owen and Triin Tammsalu found the entangled bird on the East Ayre after walking round the Ness of Hillswick.They im... Read more...
A Northmavine resident was released on bail from Lerwick Sheriff Court today after being arrested on assault charges.Alistair Munro, 70, of Stucca, Hillswick, appeared from custody before honorary sheriff Willie Shannon. He made no plea or declaration.Munro was accused of assaulting another ... Read more...
A Hillswick crofter believes two of his lambs were stolen overnight – the latest in what he says is a string of “thefts” of sheep in the area in the past few years.Laurence Laird of Burnside said that he had been planning to put two Cheviot lambs to the marts on Friday but when he went to ... Read more...
Fire took hold of a house in Hillswick shortly after 10pm last night.The single-storey property suffered 100 per cent smoke damage and 40 per cent fire damage, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.There was also damage to wiring in the living room.Two appliances, from Hills... Read more...