Hjaltland rents go up, but hike is capped at inflation rate
Hard-up Hjaltland Housing Association tenants will have to find an extra £3.40 a week to cover rent increases.
Angry Hjaltland tenants have blasted a proposed rent increase, with one resident labelling it "beyond the joke" and questioning whether the organisation had lost sight of its charitable aims.Renters have spoken out after the Hjaltland Housing Association notified residents of their intention...
People are being asked to give their say on plans to build about 300 houses at Staney Hill in Lerwick.A drop-in event is being held next Wednesday, with a draft 'masterplan' prepared by a design team led by Malcolmson Architects of Scalloway.The draft is intended to guide the layout and desi...
Social housing in Shetland has received a boost of £1.3 million thanks to Scottish Government investment in charitable bonds. The money will go towards new homes to rent. Issued by social investment charity Allia as part of its More Homes Scotland approach, the bonds provide loans to housing assoc...
A £1.7 million housing development in Lerwick has been finished – on the site of former housing offices.
The steep, boggy landscape at Staney Hill has made life difficult for developers who are seeking to build up to 300 houses there.
Building work has begun on two new projects in Lerwick totalling £3.5 million which when complete will accommodate 55 tenants.
The topic under discussion at Saturday's Althing debate that "Lerwick is too big for its boots" was rejected by audience members following a debate which managed to sway opinions.
Plans to build up to 400 homes on Staney Hill have moved a step further - after planning permission in principle has been granted for the development by Shetland Islands Council.
Up to 400 homes could be built on Staney Hill if plans are backed by the council next week to give planning permission in principle.
Lerwick Community Council has backed plans to build 21 houses at the old observatory site in the town – despite objections from residents.
Two tenants were served with eviction notices from Hjaltland Housing Association homes in the year 2013/14 for not paying rent, according to the association's annual report published this week.Chief executive Bryan Leask said eviction was the "last resort" and would only be done after a lot of w...
The number of complaints about private rental housing received by Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau has almost doubled in a year, with problems including tenants being given eviction notices. CAB manager Sylvia Jamieson said a lot of the issues surround eviction from properties, with private sector t...
A joint push is to be made to build hundreds of houses on "the only large scale development site in central Shetland". Members of Lerwick Community Council were told last night that Shetland Leasing and Property Developments Ltd (SLAP) had reached an agreement in principle to sell land at Staney ...
Councillors today gave the go-ahead for 12 new flats to be built at a site in Lerwick's Fort Road in the town centre.
The biggest housing development in Lerwick for decades could go ahead if a land survey now being carried out proves favourable. The major development of up to 300 new homes would be built by Hjaltland Housing Association and cover a large site in the North Staney Hill area. If the project goes ahea...