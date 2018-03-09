GP contract a disaster for rural practices, says Hillswick doctor
A Hillswick GP has hit out at a new Scottish GP contract – branding it bad news for the Highlands and Islands and claiming the plans are "a disaster". (more…) Read more...
A Hillswick GP has hit out at a new Scottish GP contract – branding it bad news for the Highlands and Islands and claiming the plans are "a disaster". (more…) Read more...
The work done by the NHS to help people quit tobacco has been called into question by a Shetland South councillor. (more…) Read more...
Health board member Tom Morton has stood down and fired criticism at NHS Shetland for what he called its "austerity-fuelled diminution of health services".Mr Morton's resignation follows a number of high-profile rifts and resignations which have plagued the health board and integration joint... Read more...
Councillors and health officials were this morning locked in behind closed doors discussions in an effort to wrestle with funding shortages. (more…) Read more...
I am taking this opportunity to respond to the recent letter from councillor Billy Fox following the Speakeasy broadcast on Tuesday evening but I am not intending to go into a lengthy exchange of letters.Indeed, I am happy to support the suggestion contained near the end of his letter which is t... Read more...
Shortage of cash has forced the closure of an organisation that has provided frontline services to drug and alcohol abusers in the isles for 25 years.Community Alcohol and Drugs Services Shetland (CADSS) closed its doors at 44 Commercial Street, Lerwick, where it was located above Faerdie Maet (... Read more...