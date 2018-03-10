Lerwick Town Hall row – community councillors blast plan to call it Shetland’s Town Hall
Lerwick Community Council has objected to plans for a new "Shetland's Town Hall" sign to be erected outside the historic building. (more…) Read more...
Lerwick Community Council has objected to plans for a new "Shetland's Town Hall" sign to be erected outside the historic building. (more…) Read more...
Local groups will gain a cash windfall after "Loot for Lerwick" was held at the Islesburgh Community Centre. (more…) Read more...
Lerwick's controversial traffic calming measures have come under fresh criticism from the SIC's political leader. (more…) Read more...
A plea will be made to the council’s roads department in the hope that a near doubling of fees for market stalls imposed three years ago might be re-examined.It comes after Lerwick Community Council was notified by Living Lerwick of an “unworkable” hike in the hire costs.However, the h... Read more...
A challenge has been laid down for the organisers of Lerwick’s Junior Up-Helly-A’ to set out its policy on equal opportunities.Until then, a funding application to cover rent due for ground on which the “Peerie Galley Shed” sits has been put on hold.The event organisers were seek... Read more...
Bosses at the Clickimin Leisure Centre are planning an overhaul of the main entrance which would see the revolving doors on the Lochside approach removed. (more…) Read more...
A series of information panels about Lerwick's street names and the town's history are now on display.The boards at Harrison Square include material on Shetland and Lerwick place names, as well as facts about the town's historical and geographical points of interest, and insight into Lerwick's l... Read more...
Lerwick Community Council has supported calls for the public to be consulted over changes to the make-up of Shetland Charitable Trust. (more…) Read more...
Lerwick Town Hall should be promoted as the isles' "premier building" hosting a wide-ranging variety of events, exhibitions and orchestras, the SIC heard on Wednesday as it decided to revive the town hall sub-committee.Cecil Smith and Frank Robertson were elected as chairman and vice-chairman ... Read more...
Clubs, community groups and organisations that bring benefit to their area will get the chance to bid for a pot of money in a funding experiment being staged in Lerwick and Brae.According to Lerwick Community Council chairman Jim Anderson, participatory budgeting events (PBE) are a “great theo... Read more...
A call has been made for Lerwick's proposed 20mph zone to be reviewed a year after its introduction, as consultation on the safety measure draws to a close. (more…) Read more...
Lerwick Community Council has called for urgent monitoring of traffic at the new Anderson High School roundabout in North Lochside after a member raised safety concerns. (more…) Read more...
A spate of vandalism at the Clickimin Broch where spot lights were smashed has been described as "stupidity with a capital S" by the chairman of Lerwick Community Council.Jim Anderson has lamented recent activity which has seen half a dozen lights smashed over a five-month period, with weekends ... Read more...
Plans to increase the size of the new helipad at the Clickimin were met with no objections from Lerwick Community Council this week. (more…) Read more...
The convener of Shetland Islands Council has stressed the urgent need for wide-ranging £1.7 million repairs to Lerwick Town Hall.But Malcolm Bell has insisted the authority will do all it can to minimise the cost to the public purse when the badly-needed work takes place over two years.... Read more...
The chairman of the SIC environment and transport committee has come to the defence of Serco and its record in providing the isles with its lifeline ferry service.Michael Stout last night told community councillors in Lerwick that the company's record in providing a service between Aberdeen and ... Read more...
The “funding fairy” culture, the idea that there was a bottomless pit of money for Shetland Arts, has to go. So said Shetland Arts general manager Graeme Howell, addressing a meeting of Lerwick Community Council on Monday. He had been invited to the meeting following a constituent’... Read more...
Lerwick Community Council has backed plans to build 21 houses at the old observatory site in the town – despite objections from residents. (more…) Read more...