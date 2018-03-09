National chef Gary Maclean lined up for Taste of Shetland food festival
Scotland's first national chef will be the star turn at this year's Taste of Shetland food festival. (more…) Read more...
Scotland's first national chef will be the star turn at this year's Taste of Shetland food festival. (more…) Read more...
A new website promoting the best of Shetland food and drink has gone live. (more…) Read more...
Shetland cook Marian Armitage is on the lookout for ollicks – complete with livers – for a demonstration as part of Shetland Boat Week. (more…) Read more...
Talented cooks will have another chance to display their culinary skills with the return of a cooking challenge which puts local produce at its heart. (more…) Read more...
Shetland Food Fair is to nearly double in size this year as it celebrates locally produced food and drink. Marian Armitage chairwoman of the Shetland Food and Drink Association said it was scaling up this year’s event following interest from new exhibitors and Shetland folk generally.The awar... Read more...
Fish lovers were in for some mouth-watering treats as winning food author Marian Armitage cooked up some of the locally landed catch at the Hay’s Dock pier store today. Mrs Armitage was joined by crowds of onlookers to whom she extolled the virtues of the local produce of the sea, as part of Shet... Read more...
UnstFest, the UK’s most northerly festival kicked off this weekend with a variety of events, workshops and experiences laid on by volunteers in the community.Despite the cold South Easterly winds and rain which meant that the Unst Yoal Regatta was cancelled there was still lots of activities f... Read more...
Shetland Food and Cooking by Marian Armitage has been named the winner in the "Food Promotion" category at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China. (more…) Read more...
A cookbook by Shetland author Marian Armitage has made the best local cuisine book shortlist at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. (more…) Read more...
Shetland born teacher and cookery writer Marian Armitage will be hosting the London launch of her cookbook Shetland Food and Cooking on Friday. (more…) Read more...