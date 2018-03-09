Fraser’s ‘Long Gone’ album re-released on vinyl
A special edition of Thomas Fraser's milestone album Long Gone Lonesome Blues is being released on vinyl to mark the 40th anniversary of his death. (more…) Read more...
Lewie Peterson, banjo player with Vair and the Revellers talks to podcast host Marjolein Robertson about the band;s upcoming gig at Celtic Connections.He also talks about his time at university, involvement in Up-Helly-A' and his journey into music including his long association with Shetland Fo... Read more...
Lau, celebrating the last gig of their 10-year anniversary tour, made it to Mareel on Saturday despite snow, ice and the last gusts of Storm Caroline. (more…) Read more...
Fresh from signing a five-year record deal with mainland label Animal Farm isles rockers Forgotten Sons were in Orkney at the weekend to launch their newest single.The four-piece – comprised of Robert “Birdy” Burgess, John Gair, Sandy Middleton and Craig Watt – released their first singl... Read more...
An isles songstress is hoping support from back home will help push her into pole position for a music prize. (more…) Read more...
Shetland born and bred Thomas Jones left the isles to study music and sound production after he finished his education at the Anderson High School.Since then he has travelled the world working in different productions and tours.After returning to Shetland a little over three years ago he has... Read more...
After years as the biggest event in the alternative music calendar last night signalled the beginning of the end for the Heavy Metal Buffet.This year's Buffet is to be a three evening extravaganza of music with last night's opener seeing the usual selection of local and travelling acts playi... Read more...
A group of artists and musicians will travel to Sardinia to take part in an arts festival. (more…) Read more...
When the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo's Brigadier David Allfrey first visited Shetland he discovered the heart of Shetland's musical heritage – fiddles. (more…) Read more...
Renowned piano accompanist Violet Tulloch was honoured recently when she was invited to be one of the guests of honour at the National Association of Accordion and Fiddle Clubs annual celebrity lunch in Perth.Violet was presented with a crystal bowl for her achievements in a musical career of mo... Read more...
There's no denying the special place the "man in black" Johnny Cash has in the hearts of many Shetland musical punters. (more…) Read more...
A surprisingly healthy crowd gathered at Lerwick's Royal British Legion for a Monday night concert. (more…) Read more...
It is not very often that a musician is able to take your breath away and instil a feeling of absolute adoration and awe. (more…) Read more...
Willy Mason been described as having a sound that "recalls Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash along with the cynicism of grunge and punk". (more…) Read more...
Sometimes music catches you off guard with an unapologetic thump in the chest.Listening to Lewis Hall's debut album with its minimalist piano progressions and experimental electronica, there's room for reflection and time to think.Even listening in a busy newsroom with the clatter of keyboar... Read more...
It was a sellout night at Mareel on Tuesday as music fans gathered to hear American quartet Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards.Local band Kansa kicked off the night with a mix of Americana and bluegrass songs.They delivered a polished performance of songs such as Andrew Bird's Three White... Read more...
Talented local young composer Lewis Hall will launch his new album Murmur at Quarff Hall on Thursday 22nd June. (more…) Read more...
Thor Holt spoke to Sandra Vabarna in Estonia before Trad.Attack! travelled to Shetland for the folk festival. (more…) Read more...