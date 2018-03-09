First Bluemull tidal turbine goes live
1 comment, 09/03/2016, by Shetland Times in Headlines, News
The first turbine in Shetland's tidal array went live this week and is exporting power to the Shetland grid. (more…) Read more...
The first turbine in Shetland's tidal array went live this week and is exporting power to the Shetland grid. (more…) Read more...
A local firm has been awarded a contract to make blades for a bank of tidal turbines aimed at providing power for 300 homes. (more…) Read more...