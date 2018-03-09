Games team gets £5,000 council grant after Duncan fails in bid for increase
Shetland's 45-strong island games team will get a £5,000 council grant towards the cost of travelling to Bermuda for this summer's competition. (more…) Read more...
Despite the unseasonal weather so far the various isles rowing teams have begun preparing for the first regatta next weekend. (more…) Read more...
The official Shetland team kit for this year's NatWest Island Games in Bermuda was revealed at the weekend. (more…) Read more...
Shetland runner Charlotte Black completed an epic feat in Perth last weekend, becoming Scottish women’s champion in her first ever 100 kilometre race. (more…) Read more...
The sporting community celebrated in style at the Shetland Sports Awards last night (more…) Read more...
Swimmer Amy Harper, 20, from Gulberwick, has won a place on the first Young People's Sport Panel, a project to promote the benefits of sport to young people across the country. (more…) Read more...
Sports fixtures for the coming week (more…) Read more...
Gotland will stage the NatWest Island Games in 2017, the second time the Swedish island has been awarded the privilege. (more…) Read more...
Sports fixtures for the coming week: (more…) Read more...
Teenagers Kristoffer Thomason and Lauren Odie, both from Lerwick, have been announced as Shetland's Youth Legacy Ambassadors for the Glasgow Commonwealth 2014 Games. (more…) Read more...
Lerwick lass Zoe Buchanan has achieved a lifetime’s ambition of winning a gold sporting medal for Scotland – 17 months after having a kidney transplant.Sporty Zoe, 16 next week, won gold in badminton, her favourite sport, which she took up at the age of eight. Besides that she won four o... Read more...
Shetland retained the Stuart Cup today with a resounding junior inter-county victory over Orkney by 241 points to 176.The action began on Sunday morning with the athletics event at Clickimin where Shetland triumphed by 104 points to 90. Haydn Thomason set a new record for the boys' 400 met... Read more...
Ukranian gymnast Dariya Zgoba recently announced her retirement at the age of 21.In her brief life she has crammed in years of exhausting training and competitions around the world, culminating in the Olympic final in 2008. Now, as an elder stateswoman of the sport, she has given up competit... Read more...
One of the world's top gymnasts, Dariya Zgoba from the Ukraine, will be visiting Shetland next week.As a special guest of Shetland Gymnastics Club, she is due to arrive on Saturday for a five-day visit.(more…) Read more...
The Shetland Times is teaming up with Shetland Recreational Trust for the fourth year running to stage the Shetland Sports Awards, with a special ceremony and presentations in various categories. (more…) Read more...
Douglas Fordyce has turned up trumps again in acrobatic gymnastics – with a performance to remember for the rest of his life.With his partner Edward Upcott, he clinched a Men’s Pair gold medal in the World Championships in Wroclaw, Poland, beating off the favourites from Russia in a thrillin... Read more...
Shetland won the overall junior-intercounty sports competition on Monday by a resounding 214 points to Orkney's 163.In doing so they retained the Stuart Cup for the third successive year and edged ahead 32-31 in the overall table for previous winners. The joint Shetland captains were footbal... Read more...
Shetland Gymnastics is in talks with world champion gymnast Beth Tweddle to bring her back to the isles for a return visit following her extremely successful year.Two years ago she visited Mid Yell School and Shetland Gymnastics Club at Clickimin, which proved to be very inspirational for young ... Read more...