9th March 2018
Fordyce secures gold in acrobatic gymnastics

23/07/2010, by in Sport

Douglas Fordyce has turned up trumps again in acrobatic gymnastics – with a performance to remember for the rest of his life.With his partner Edward Upcott, he clinched a Men’s Pair gold medal in the World Championships in Wroclaw, Poland, beating off the favourites from Russia in a thrillin... Read more...

