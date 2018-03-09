Sustainability recognition ‘good news’ for pelagic fleet
A pelagic fishing group has affirmed its commitment to sustainable fishing by “continuing to develop its programme of responsible fishing initiatives”. (more…) Read more...
Calls are being made for access arrangements for Faroese fishermen, which allows boats from Faroe to catch mackerel in Scottish waters, to be reduced. (more…) Read more...
The Norwegian pelagic trawler Polar enters Lerwick Harbour on Tuesday full of mackerel to be landed to the Shetland Catch factory.This is among the first of the mackerel to be landed this year with this vessel and the Swedish Astrid all landing catches. Photo: Ivan Reid Read more...
Shetland pelagic fishermen have echoed processors’ demands to slash Faroese boats’ access to mackerel in European Union waters. (more…) Read more...
A pelagic processors association has warned that the UK is set to lose out again as talks get under way on setting next year’s total allowable catch (TAC). (more…) Read more...