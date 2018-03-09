PODCAST: Behind the curtains of Islesburgh Drama Group
Established in 1950 Islesburgh Drama Group has entertained many over the decades. (more…) Read more...
Freelance writer Louise Thomason speaks to podcast host Marjolein Robertson about her work, including her own blog: https://www.girlinthenorthsea.com/They talk about the need for self discipline when working from home, finding creativity and living and writing in Shetland. Read more...
It is an environmentally-focused episode this week as Shetland Island's Councillor Ryan Thomsonspeaks about his campaign to encourage businesses to stop using single-use plastics. (more…) Read more...
From a young age Hylton has been spending his time on the sea in his Dad's fishing boat and also on the Aith Lifeboat, joining his dad, who was Coxwain for trips. Hylton has just retired from serving as Aith Lifeboat's Coxswain for 28 years and speaks to podcast host Marjolein about his service. Read more...
Lewie Peterson, banjo player with Vair and the Revellers talks to podcast host Marjolein Robertson about the band;s upcoming gig at Celtic Connections.He also talks about his time at university, involvement in Up-Helly-A' and his journey into music including his long association with Shetland Fo... Read more...
Yoga instructor Niki Thomson, originally from Bradford, moved to Shetland in the 1980s after originally travelling up for a holiday.She has since worked as a warden in Noss as well as at Happy Hansel Primary School and the ASN Department at the Anderson High School.A fan of yoga since the 19... Read more...
Podcast host Marjolein Robertson has been on a journey of discovery learning about Shetland's Christmas traditions of the eight Helly Nichts (Holy Nights).Listen as guest Roseanne Watt, who created the journey, and Marjolein explain the eight nights and what the customs are for each. Read more...
Father Christmas himself graces the Shetland Times Podcast to speak to podcast host Marjolein Robertson about all things Christmas.They discuss his work over the festive period, his favourite Christmas films and Marjolein explains some of Shetland's Christmas traditions including the Helly N... Read more...
Shetland born Maxie Bain has returned home after living south most of his life, both teaching and painting.With his current exhibition in Bonhoga Beach Scenes and other obsessions he talks to podcast host Marjolein about his life's journey and craft. Read more...
Ashlea Tulloch talks to podcast host, Marjolein Robertson, about the Shetland Befriending Scheme.It is a voluntary organisation providing one-to-one support for people of all ages within Shetland.Ashlea tells how she first became involved, explains the scheme and discusses previous voluntary... Read more...
Ghosts, skeletons and a spooky tale... (more…) Read more...
Bruce Gilardi, owner of the Waas Bakery, speaks to podcast host Marjolein Robertson about his beginnings in California, born to a Shetlander; his travels over the years, his jobs – including working for the US Navy during the cold war – through to his purchase of the Waas Bakery and what Shetlan... Read more...
Alan Gifford, of the Accordion and Fiddle Festival Committee, relives the highlights of the 30th Festival with podcast host Marjolein.He also speaks about his introduction to the fiddle and his bands over the years as well as his role in teaching strings in Shetland. Read more...
Jim Sim is a missionary from Shetland. (more…) Read more...
Shetland born and bred Thomas Jones left the isles to study music and sound production after he finished his education at the Anderson High School.Since then he has travelled the world working in different productions and tours.After returning to Shetland a little over three years ago he has... Read more...
As the curtain closes on another Screenplay film festival The Shetland Times Podcast goes to the movies.Marjolein Robertson interviews volunteer coordinator Cara McDiarmid, director Hope Dickson Leach, professor Phil Scraton, actor George MacKay and festival co-curators Mark Kermode and Linda Ru... Read more...
After years as the biggest event in the alternative music calendar last night signalled the beginning of the end for the Heavy Metal Buffet.This year's Buffet is to be a three evening extravaganza of music with last night's opener seeing the usual selection of local and travelling acts playi... Read more...
The Heavy Metal Buffet podcast began in the summer of 2012. (more…) Read more...