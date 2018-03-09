School day shake-up gets full council approval
School pupils will soon enjoy shorter Fridays now that a new timetable is set to be rolled out. (more…) Read more...
School pupils will soon enjoy shorter Fridays now that a new timetable is set to be rolled out. (more…) Read more...
A third of local schools failed to gain a penny from the Scottish government's £120 million pupil equity fund – despite claims from Holyrood that 95 per cent of all Scottish schools would benefit from the scheme. (more…) Read more...
Former SIC political leader Gary Robinson, who lost his council seat at last month’s elections, is The Shetland Times’ new columnist. For his first article, published in last week's paper, we asked Mr Robinson to reflect on the achievements of the last council and to consider what challenges the... Read more...
"It just keeps getting bigger", said Noelle Henderson, of the Shetland Schools Music Festival committee, which kicked off today at Mareel.The four-day event, which celebrates talented young musicians from around the isles, is boasting another record-setting year with more than 300 entries from l... Read more...
Over 400 pupils have taken part in workshops to develop their interest in science, technology, engineering and maths careers.A programme of events by Skills Development Scotland (SDS) has been touring classrooms since November, and isles schools have been included in the schedule.Activities ... Read more...
A motorist has been charged with dangerous driving after being caught driving at 72mph in a 40mph limit near the Sound School.In the past week the police have been carrying out speed checks, particularly near schools, with the beginning of the new school term.These checks have resulted in el... Read more...
The nail-biting wait for exam results finally came to an end today when 617 local pupils received their grades by text, email and post. (more…) Read more...
Four P6 pupils at Sandwick Junior High School took part in yesterday's national Euroquiz final at Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh. (more…) Read more...
Generation Science will be touring its 'Good Vibrations' science show to nine primary schools in Shetland next week, including a first ever visit to Baltasound Junior High School.Good Vibrations is an entertaining workshop which looks specifically at the science of sound; what it is, what it loo... Read more...
The annual Young Enterprise Scotland Shetland area final was held at the Shetland Museum last night with two competing companies, Ragazza and Trowaid, both from the Anderson High School.The all-girl company Ragazza was declared the winner, and will now go forward to represent Shetland in the... Read more...
An apparent weakening in Wir Shetland's solidarity has emerged after an SIC councillor became embroiled in an online spat with the organisation's chairman. (more…) Read more...
A team of Sandwick Junior High School pupils will compete in the national final of Euroquiz. after winning a regional heat between local schools. (more…) Read more...
Shetland Islands Council has announced all schools throughout the isles will be closed to pupils tomorrow owing to forecast storm force winds.Additionally all council run youth clubs will be closed tomorrow night and Shetland College will be closed to students. The Eric Gray Resource Centre will... Read more...
The council will close all schools to pupils tomorrow in light of an amber weather warning from the Met Office.The much-anticipated Abigail – the UK's first named storm – is expected to reach the isles between 5am and 10am to 11am tomorrow.Executive manager for schools, Shona Thompson, ... Read more...
The council cannot keep making “cuts at the coalface” when it comes education. (more…) Read more...
Shetland schools have welcomed 10 new probationary teachers into the classroom this school year. (more…) Read more...
The new Anderson High School is on track for an April 2017 opening, despite a one month hold up in reaching financial closure. (more…) Read more...
Two schools in the South Mainland are remaining closed today following overnight lightning strikes.Cunningsburgh and Dunrossness Primary Schools have cancelled lessons because of power cuts.Meanwhile, Sandwick Junior High School is staying closed because of problems getting school transport,... Read more...