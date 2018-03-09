9th March 2018
Four schools closed today

Two schools in the South Mainland are remaining closed today following overnight lightning strikes.Cunningsburgh and Dunrossness Primary Schools have cancelled lessons because of power cuts.Meanwhile, Sandwick Junior High School is staying closed because of problems getting school transport,... Read more...

