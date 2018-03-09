National chef Gary Maclean lined up for Taste of Shetland food festival
Scotland's first national chef will be the star turn at this year's Taste of Shetland food festival. (more…) Read more...
Scotland's first national chef will be the star turn at this year's Taste of Shetland food festival. (more…) Read more...
A new website promoting the best of Shetland food and drink has gone live. (more…) Read more...
An isles organisation promoting local cuisine has just appointed its first paid member of staff.Jill Franklin, founder of the Skeld-based chutney company Shetlandeli, has joined the Shetland Food and Drink Ltd (SFAD), taking on the role of manager.Her appointment comes after the organisation... Read more...
Talented cooks will have another chance to display their culinary skills with the return of a cooking challenge which puts local produce at its heart. (more…) Read more...