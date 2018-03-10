Times Past
25 Years Ago The TV licence detector squad’s recent campaign in Shetland has prompted a sudden rush of work in the main Lerwick post office, with up to 300 applications for new licences. (more…) Read more...
25 Years Ago Four Shetland men risked their lives by going into a burning building to check if there was anyone inside a blazing television lounge at the Staney Hill Hostel in Lerwick. They were driven back by thick choking smoke but fortunately the lounge was empty. The blaze at the council-own... Read more...
25 years ago In the aftermath of the world’s worst civil helicopter disaster at Sumburgh last Thursday the future of the Chinook aircraft in the North Sea is in doubt. The three remaining Chinooks in the British International Helicopter fleet are likely to remain grounded for passenger flights un... Read more...
25 Years AgoThe receiver appointed at Reawick Lamb has held out hope for crofters and farmers who have been left with no realistic market for their lambs following the closure of the slaughterhouse. (more…) Read more...
25 Years AgoThe Firth construction camp could close next year. As work continued on demolishing a part of the oilworkers’ camp this week, BP confirmed that they were considering their use for what is left of Firth. (more…) Read more...
25 Years AgoAt least 26 more jobs are to go at the OIL supply base at Greenhead, Lerwick, bringing the total redundancies to 54 in recent months. (more…) Read more...
25 Years AgoThe SIC has come a step nearer to breaking the deadlock in its battle with the North Isles ferry crews. It seems that despite some dissent the SIC is now determined to force a shift system on the Yell Sound ferry crews, even if this means industrial action followed by help from the ... Read more...
25 Years AgoBritish Telecom say that they have no intention of a last minute reprieve for the Lerwick telephone exchange which is due for closure in March 1987 despite widespread local opposition to the plan. (more…) Read more...
25 Years AgoA young East German seaman has defected to the west – by walking into Lerwick Police Station.On Wednesday the Home Office in London confirmed that a 21-year-old crewman from the East German klondyker Granitz, registered in Rostock and lying at anchor in Bressay Sound, came asho... Read more...
25 Years AgoThe Sullom Voe terminal operators, BP, have been accused of using the fall in oil prices as an opportunity to indulge in scaremongering which would strengthen the terminal management’s position with the workforce. (more…) Read more...
25 Years AgoHundreds of boxes of saithe have been dumped from Shetland boats this week – because of Government laws designed to “conserve” stocks.Now the Shetland Fish Producers Organisation has called for a realistic sectoral saithe quota for Shetland to stop the waste. (more…) Read more...
25 Years AgoThe SIC is to commission a report on the viability and feasibility of a “roll-on roll-off” facility at Blacksness Pier, Scalloway.Major Bill Anderson got the go-ahead for the £15,000 study at last Tuesday’s full meeting of the SIC. (more…) Read more...
25 Years AgoThe outcry over the Crown Estate Commissioner’s decision to introduce a £50 a tonne “commercial rent” on salmon farmers continued this week, with the SIC condemning both the decision and the way it was reached, and MP Jim Wallace saying the rents could stunt the growth of a ne... Read more...
25 Years Ago Major changes at the Post Office could mean the loss of six jobs in Shetland. A big re-organisation of services throughout the country is forcing many staff to move to new workplaces – and Lerwick Post Office must take its share, said a management spokesman. (more…) Read more...
25 Years AgoShetland is to get a new hostel for the mentally handicapped, councillors agreed this week.Shetland Islands Council’s social work committee voted to go ahead with the purchase of a property in Lerwick and to refurbish it at a total cost of £225,000. (more…) Read more...
25 Years AgoDespite a recommendation from the SIC's planning department that the council go ahead with the huge office complex at Hayfield, and the pressure from council officials who complain of their present cramped working conditions, councillors at Wednesday's planning committee meeting defe... Read more...
25 Years AgoTechnological advances are no threat to the Shetland coastguard services, Captain Peter Harris, Britain’s chief coastguard, said last week during a two-day visit to the islands.Capt Harris was making his first tour to Shetland since taking over the top job last Christmas.He... Read more...
25 years agoFair Isle yesterday celebrated one of the most memorable days in its history, when its scenic, cultural and scientific importance in Europe was officially recognised, and when the island’s museum was officially opened. (more…) Read more...