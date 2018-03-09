Lengthy ferry delays expected, says NorthLink
NorthLink Ferries is warning of a lengthy delay to Wednesday evening's sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen, as strong winds batter the isles. (more…) Read more...
NorthLink Ferries is warning of a lengthy delay to Wednesday evening's sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen, as strong winds batter the isles. (more…) Read more...
Regrettably, Humza Yousaf has once again chosen to play politics and attack MSPs who have stood up for the interests of Orkney and Shetland at Holyrood while he and his SNP colleagues were trying for months to pretend that their long-standing commitment to fair funding did not exist.There is lit... Read more...
NorthLink Ferries is warning passengers there may be delays over the next 24 hours due to forecast strong winds. (more…) Read more...
Mounting calls are being made for the Scottish government to dig deep and help fund internal ferries – on the back of several ferry breakdowns. (more…) Read more...
A bus driver has lashed out at “selfish” parking at the Sumburgh Airport – saying that bus drivers are being forced to carry out dangerous manoeuvres because of blocked access.Weisdale man Robbie Leask, who drives the number six bus to Sumburgh, said poor parking had become a persistent pr... Read more...
Fishermen are demanding the "huge growth" in landings are considered when the Scottish government looks to the new lifeline ferry service. (more…) Read more...
MSP Tavish Scott has accused the Scottish government of attempting to bury "bad news" following the decision not to reinstate the air discount scheme for business travellers. (more…) Read more...
A review has been announced which could see Sumburgh air traffic control operations replaced by a centrally-controlled system. (more…) Read more...
Loganair flights will not be affected by strike action taking place at UK airports by baggage handlers employed by ground handling company Swissport. (more…) Read more...
Islanders can expect a “significant reduction” in a ferry fares in a forthcoming announcement, according to a senior Scottish government official. (more…) Read more...
A survey is being launched to gather views on how the authorities should develop the transport network – and encourage people to leave the car at home. (more…) Read more...
The Scottish government has been heavily criticised for its decision to freeze ferry fares after it stopped short of cutting the cost of travel by boat. (more…) Read more...
I am happy to learn that the new transport and islands minister Hamza Yousef has used his first statement since being appointed to the role to state he was “committed to taking action to reduce fares on ferry services to Orkney and Shetland”.As the Fair Ferry Fares petition approaches the 2,... Read more...
Inter-island flights from Tingwall airport have been grounded all day owing to ice and snow on the runway.The wintry conditions meant that Fair Isle and Foula were left without an air link to the mainland.Meanwhile forecasts hinting at strong winds bound for Shetland have led NorthLink to wa... Read more...
The chief executive of airline Loganair has announced that he will be stepping down in April. (more…) Read more...
Regarding the Loganair fiasco: I am afraid that this is typical of the way business is conducted in the UK these days. The modern business model seems to be to invest as little as possible in the enterprise whilst slashing the pay and conditions of employees and totally disregarding the needs of pa... Read more...
Underfire airline Loganair has increased its profits by £1.4 million as figures reveal the number of passengers using its fleet is increasing. (more…) Read more...
Poor weather has brought travel disruption with flights and ferries facing cancellations or delays. (more…) Read more...