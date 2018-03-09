Lengthy ferry delays expected, says NorthLink
NorthLink Ferries is warning of a lengthy delay to Wednesday evening's sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen, as strong winds batter the isles. (more…) Read more...
NorthLink Ferries is warning of a lengthy delay to Wednesday evening's sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen, as strong winds batter the isles. (more…) Read more...
Heavy rains brought a series of localised floods on Wednesday, causing damage to property and flooding roads.In Hillswick the workshop of local businesswoman Esmé Wilcock was flooded. On the Facebook page for her business, Jewellery Made by Shetland, she reported that the combination of a "clou... Read more...
NorthLink Ferries is warning passengers there may be delays over the next 24 hours due to forecast strong winds. (more…) Read more...
A racing driver has compared isles roads with a race track after freezing temperatures brought black ice and resulted in several cars being left at the roadsides. (more…) Read more...
NorthLink has cancelled all ferry services to and from Shetland for the second day running.The operator said that it hopes to return to its normal schedule on Saturday when the high winds which battered the isles last night are forecast to ease.Meanwhile, the A970 between Hillswick and Urafi... Read more...
Some customers in Shetland are likely to be without power all night, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN). (more…) Read more...
Loganair are offering customers the opportunity to adjust their travel plans without charge ahead of predicted adverse weather.Forecasts for Thursday afternoon suggest Storm Caroline will bring high winds to the north of Scotland with low temperatures, snow and ice potentially following on Frida... Read more...
All schools in Shetland will close at 1pm on Thursday – as a precautionary measure with "Storm Caroline" set to batter the isles. (more…) Read more...
A temporary waiting area has been created at the Gilbert Bain Hospital after ongoing heavy rain has caused water ingress in the building's main corridor.The outpatients waiting area and A&E have also been affected by the weather leading to the creation of a temporary waiting area in the hosp... Read more...
A poor forecast has forced NorthLink to introduce an early departure for its southbound sailing.The Hjaltland was due to leave Lerwick and sail to Kirkwall and Aberdeen at half past five tonight.But the operator says the service will now leave Holmsgarth at 4pm instead.Both stop-offs, i... Read more...
Wintry weather has brought disruption to NorthLink's ferries to and from the isles.The Hrossey will tonight sail direct from Aberdeen to Lerwick, missing out her call into Kirkwall.NorthLink warn her arrival into Lerwick may be subject to minor weather related delays.Similarly, the south... Read more...
A Shetland Times reporter got more than he bargained for when he boarded a flight to the isles from Inverness. (more…) Read more...
This evening’s northbound sailing to Lerwick, via Kirkwall, will depart earlier than scheduled owing to an adverse weather forecast.NorthLink’s MV Hjatland was originally scheduled to depart at 5pm but will now be sailing an hour earlier. Read more...
This evening's southbound sailing to Aberdeen will depart earlier than scheduled owing to a poor weather forecast.NorthLink's MV Hrossey will sail from Lerwick at 5pm, two hours earlier than it's scheduled departure time. She is still due to arrive in Aberdeen at 7am.Freight vessel MV Helli... Read more...
A further bout of stormy weather has been forecast for coming days leading NorthLink and Loganair to again warn passengers that services could be disrupted.Loganair have advised customer that flights from Wednesday to Friday could be delayed because of potential storm-force winds, low temperatur... Read more...
Both NorthLink Ferries' sailings today will be disrupted because of forecast strong winds. (more…) Read more...
Loganair is making some significant changes to its flights on Friday due to adverse conditions. (more…) Read more...
Loganair flights will not be affected by strike action taking place at UK airports by baggage handlers employed by ground handling company Swissport. (more…) Read more...