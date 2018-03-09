9th March 2018
Ferry to leave early

This evening's southbound sailing to Aberdeen will depart earlier than scheduled owing to a poor weather forecast.NorthLink's MV Hrossey will sail from Lerwick at 5pm, two hours earlier than it's scheduled departure time. She is still due to arrive in Aberdeen at 7am.Freight vessel MV Helli... Read more...

