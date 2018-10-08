Dinghy goes missing from loch near Wadbister

The police are appealing for witnesses after reports of the theft of a dinghy from Black Loch near Wadbister, Girlsta.

The inflatable craft is grey/silver with blue highlights and “Mariner 3” printed on the side.

The dinghy was last seen on the evening of Thursday 4th October and discovered missing on Saturday.

The police want anyone with information regarding the theft to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/