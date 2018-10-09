Consultation on number of Lerwick off-licences

The isles licensing board has agreed there is a potential “overprovision” of off-licences in Lerwick.

However, a further consultation is to take place before the board can formally agree there is an overprovision in the town.

The issue was again discussed by councillors at a meeting on Tuesday, with the meeting being told that overprovision had been the “most difficult issue” as the board looks to set its new three-year policy statement.

NHS Shetland has continued to make the case that there are too many off-licences in Lerwick, and public health chief Elizabeth Robinson has said there is a connection between accessing drink and alcohol abuse and impact on health.

