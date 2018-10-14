14th October 2018
Whalsay’s new Research arrives in Lerwick for first time

The Research leaves Symbister with bunting flying as she heads for Lerwick on Saturday. Photo: Ivan Reid

Whalsay’s latest pelagic vessel, the new Research (LK 62) made her first appearance in Lerwick on Saturday, after her home islanders got a first look at Symbister the previous day.

The 80-metre long boat made the trip across from Norway’s Vard Langsten shipyard in similar poor weather to that which greeted her in Whalsay. But that did not dampen the enthusiasm of a large crowd which turned out to have a look around.

Delano “Dinks” Jennings was the first to board the new Research after she arrived in Lerwick on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Sinclair

On Saturday the Research headed down to Lerwick where she berthed at the Shetland Pelagia pier for the first time.

• For full report and more photos see The Shetland Times on Friday.

Research
Whalsay

