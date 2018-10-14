Whalsay’s new Research arrives in Lerwick for first time

Whalsay’s latest pelagic vessel, the new Research (LK 62) made her first appearance in Lerwick on Saturday, after her home islanders got a first look at Symbister the previous day.

The 80-metre long boat made the trip across from Norway’s Vard Langsten shipyard in similar poor weather to that which greeted her in Whalsay. But that did not dampen the enthusiasm of a large crowd which turned out to have a look around.

On Saturday the Research headed down to Lerwick where she berthed at the Shetland Pelagia pier for the first time.

